Pulse Biosciences : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (“Pulse Biosciences” or the
“Company”), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its
proprietary CellFX™ System, announced today that the Compensation
Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified
stock options covering an aggregate of 61,000 shares of Pulse
Biosciences common stock to three new non-executive employees under the
Pulse Biosciences 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan on March 15,
2019.
The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively to grant
equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or
non-employee director of Pulse Biosciences as an inducement material to
such individual’s entering into employment with Pulse Biosciences in
accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).
The options have an exercise price of $18.12 per share, which is equal
to the closing price of Pulse Biosciences common stock on March 15,
2019. The 61,000 shares underlying the option grants will vest and
become exercisable as to 25% of the shares annually beginning on the
first anniversary of the recipient’s start date, subject to the
recipient’s continued employment with Pulse Biosciences on these vesting
dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017
Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into
with each recipient.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System
provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy
pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing non-cellular
tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of
internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane,
initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated
cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has
the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical
applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, Nano-Pulse Stimulation™
(NPS™) has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in
several cancer cell lines. The Company believes its NPS platform
technology may play a role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment
that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be
found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation
(NPS) are for investigational use.
