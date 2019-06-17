Pulse Biosciences : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (“Pulse Biosciences” or the
“Company”), a novel bioelectric medicine company bringing to market its
proprietary CellFX™ System, announced today that the Compensation
Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified
stock options covering an aggregate of 17,750 shares of Pulse
Biosciences common stock to three recently hired non-executive employees
under the Pulse Biosciences 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan on
June 17, 2019.
The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively to grant
equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or
non-employee director of Pulse Biosciences as an inducement material to
such individual’s entering into employment with Pulse Biosciences in
accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).
The options have an exercise price of $12.42 per share, which is equal
to the closing price of Pulse Biosciences common stock on June 17, 2019.
The 17,750 shares underlying the option grants will vest and become
exercisable as to 25% of the shares annually beginning on the first
anniversary of the recipient’s start date, subject to the recipient’s
continued employment with Pulse Biosciences on these vesting dates. The
options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017 Inducement
Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into with each
recipient.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to
health innovation that improves and extends the lives of patients. The
Company utilizes its patented groundbreaking Nano-Pulse Stimulation™
(NPS™) technology to treat a variety of applications for which an
optimal solution remains unfulfilled. NPS is a proprietary technology
that delivers nano-second pulses of high amplitude electrical energy to
non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular
tissue. The cell-specific effects of NPS technology have been validated
in a series of ongoing clinical trials. In addition, early pre-clinical
evidence suggests that the NPS technology holds a promising future in
immuno-oncology by demonstrating an ability to induce immunogenic cell
death. The CellFX System, the first planned commercial product to
harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology, is preparing to
launch in 2019 as a multi-application platform designed to address a
broad range of dermatologic conditions. As part of the customer
experience, the Company is offering an utilization-based revenue model
and easy-access customer portal offering a suite of services. CellFX
procedures offer customer value across an expanding spectrum of clinical
applications. The initial commercial use will be the clearance of common
skin lesions, including sebaceous hyperplasia (SH) and seborrheic
keratosis (SK) – two prevalent and difficult-to-treat benign skin
conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for
improved and durable aesthetic outcomes that lead to greater overall
satisfaction. For more information about Pulse Biosciences, proprietary
NPS technology, or CellFX, please visit us at PulseBiosciences.com.
Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation
(NPS) technology are for investigational use only.
