Pulse Biosciences : Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ Technology Produces Favorable Results in Several Clinical Studies Presented at the 2020 Laser Medicine and Surgery Virtual Annual Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS™) technology, today announced that three clinical studies demonstrating positive results across its dermatologic portfolio are available via webcast at the virtual annual conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS). The virtual meeting went live on the ASLMS website on June 30, 2020. The clinical studies span the Company’s investigational use of NPS non-thermal energy in Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), Sebaceous Hyperplasia (SH) Lesions and Cutaneous Non-Genital Warts, along with e-Posters on pre-clinical observations of the effect of NPS energy on Murine Melanoma and Liver Tumors in situ.

“The robust body of clinical evidence demonstrated in the studies featured at the ASLMS virtual meeting outline the broad functional benefits of Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology in aesthetic and therapeutic dermatology. These results help to advance our goal of bringing a potentially paradigm-changing procedure to patients wishing to improve the health and appearance of their skin,” said Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “We are especially grateful to our renowned scientific investigators for their research and for seamlessly adapting to a virtual presentation platform to highlight their important findings. We applaud the ASLMS for hosting an outstanding online educational event of this magnitude amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. E. Victor Ross, Director of the Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology Center at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, Calif, discusses interim results of an expanded study of Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology for treating cutaneous, non-genital warts. According to Dr. Ross, this pivotal clinical study included additional sites, an increased number of subjects and the treatment of warts across more anatomic areas, which enabled broader use of NPS to treat this difficult group of skin lesions.

“Our interim findings of 87 treated warts on 27 patients showed improved efficacy with respect to high clearance ratings and no recurrence at 60 days after the last NPS treatment. Interestingly, NPS technology was particularly effective in clearing warts on the knees, hands, and legs,” said Dr. Ross. “Furthermore, no plume was reported in a sub-cohort of patient treatments, as confirmed by a particulate counter. This could be a major advantage over thermal modalities that produce a plume of vapor or smoke that can contain contaminated debris particles since protecting the health and safety of our patients is always our top concern."

Smoke or vapor plume is the byproduct of thermal-based procedures to treat skin tissue and can carry debris particles containing dust, chemicals, and infectious matter. While the use of ventilation systems, safe clinical practices and personal protective equipment are used, the absence of plume using NPS technology may provide an important additional benefit.

ASLMS VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS

Topic Title Lead Physician Author Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Feasibility A first-ever human feasibility study of Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) to evaluate the potential elimination of a biopsy-confirmed nodular BCC in a short-term treat and resect study design Thomas Rohrer, MD,

SkinCare Physicians of Chestnut Hill, MA

[Narrated slide presentation] Sebaceous Hyperplasia Optimization A Dose-Ranging, Multi-Center Pivotal Study Using the Nano-Pulse Stimulation Procedure for Sebaceous Hyperplasia Girish (Gilly) Munavalli, MD,

Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, Charlotte, NC.

[Narrated slide presentation] Warts Feasibility Non-Thermal Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) Technology for Treating Cutaneous, Non-Genital Warts: A Feasibility Study E. Victor Ross, MD,

Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology Scripps Clinic San Diego, CA

[Narrated slide presentation] NPS + Resiquimod in Murine Melanoma Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology in combination with the TLR agonist resiquimod synergies to eliminate murine melanoma Brian Berman, MD, PhD,

Emeritus Professor of Dermatology and Internal Medicine, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami, FL

[ePoster] NPS Electron Microscopy In Situ Nano-Pulse Stimulation Mechanism induces changes in the intracellular organelles in rat liver tumors treated in situ Brian Zelickson, MD,

Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School and Director of its Electron Microscopy Laboratory

[ePoster]

