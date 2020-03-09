Pulse Biosciences : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for March 16, 2020

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company, announced today it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Monday, March 16, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 201-493-6725 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve and extend the lives of patients. If cleared, the CellFX® System will be the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. NPS technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. Subject to regulatory clearance, the initial commercial use of the CellFX System is expected to address a broad range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved and durable aesthetic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System is intended to offer customer value with a utilization-based revenue model across an expanding spectrum of clinical applications.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX and Nano-Pulse Stimulation are trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology are for investigational use only.

