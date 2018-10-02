Pulse Biosciences : to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), a novel medical therapy company
bringing to market its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ platform,
announced today that Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive
Officer, is scheduled to present at the Cantor Global Healthcare
Conference in New York at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 3rd,
2018.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the
Investor Relations pages of the Pulse Biosciences website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/events-calendar
and at http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor7/plse/.
Following the live presentation, the webcast will be archived and
available for replay at the same address for a period of 90 days.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (“NPS™”) platform. NPS is a
novel, precise, non-thermal, treatment technology delivering nanosecond
duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing
surrounding acellular tissue. NPS’s unique mechanism of action disrupts
the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer
cell membrane initiating a cascade of events within the cell that
results in regulated cell death. In pre-clinical studies, NPS has
demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in cancer cell
lines. The novel characteristics of NPS’s unique mechanism of action has
the potential to significantly benefit patients for multiple medical
applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application, with future potential in other disease states
where an enhanced immune response may be beneficial. More information is
available at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
