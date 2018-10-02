Pulse Biosciences : to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ platform, announced today that Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations pages of the Pulse Biosciences website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/events-calendar and at http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor7/plse/. Following the live presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay at the same address for a period of 90 days.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (“NPS™”) platform. NPS is a novel, precise, non-thermal, treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding acellular tissue. NPS’s unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated cell death. In pre-clinical studies, NPS has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in cancer cell lines. The novel characteristics of NPS’s unique mechanism of action has the potential to significantly benefit patients for multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application, with future potential in other disease states where an enhanced immune response may be beneficial. More information is available at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006032/en/