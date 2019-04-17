Pulse Biosciences : to Report First Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company
bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System today announced that
the Company will report first quarter 2019 operational highlights and
financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Pulse Biosciences
management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) /
1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).
Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing
(844) 494-0190 (domestic) and (508) 637-5580 (international) using the
conference ID# 3466369. The conference call can also be accessed live on
the Investor Relations section of the Pulse Biosciences website at www.PulseBiosciences.com.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System
provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy
pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing non-cellular
tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of
internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane,
initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated
cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has
the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical
applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, Nano-Pulse Stimulation™
(NPS™) technology platform has demonstrated an ability to induce
immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines. The Company
believes its NPS technology platform may play a role in immuno-oncology
as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune
response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse
Stimulation (NPS) technology are for investigational use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417006021/en/