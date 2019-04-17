Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pulse Biosciences Inc    PLSE

PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC

(PLSE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Biosciences : to Report First Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System today announced that the Company will report first quarter 2019 operational highlights and financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Pulse Biosciences management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 494-0190 (domestic) and (508) 637-5580 (international) using the conference ID# 3466369. The conference call can also be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Pulse Biosciences website at www.PulseBiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing non-cellular tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane, initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology platform has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines. The Company believes its NPS technology platform may play a role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology are for investigational use only.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
07:28pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : to Report First Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights and Fina..
BU
04/15PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
03/26PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Presentations at the 2019 American Society for Las..
BU
03/19PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation ..
AQ
03/19PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Appoints Mitchell Levinson to Board of Directors
BU
03/15PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
03/14PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/01PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Late Breaking Oral Presentation of Sebaceous Hyper..
BU
02/28PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Submits 510(K) to U.S. FDA for CellFX™ System
BU
02/15PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
More news
Chart PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Pulse Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Darrin R. Uecker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Duggan Chairman
Edison Manuel Vice President-Operations
Brian B. Dow CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & SVP-Administration
Richard Nuccitelli Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC40.40%333
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.23%106 723
DANAHER CORPORATION24.30%91 738
INTUITIVE SURGICAL17.23%64 767
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION2.35%50 294
ILLUMINA9.86%48 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About