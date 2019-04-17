Pulse Biosciences : to Report First Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System today announced that the Company will report first quarter 2019 operational highlights and financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Pulse Biosciences management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 494-0190 (domestic) and (508) 637-5580 (international) using the conference ID# 3466369. The conference call can also be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Pulse Biosciences website at www.PulseBiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System. The Company’s novel CellFX System provides a precise, non-thermal delivery of nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing non-cellular tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane, initiating a cascade of events within the cell that results in regulated cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application. In pre-clinical studies, Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology platform has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines. The Company believes its NPS technology platform may play a role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology are for investigational use only.

