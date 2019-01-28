Pulse Biosciences : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company
bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System today announced that
the Company will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 operational
highlights and financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Pulse
Biosciences management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Time (ET) / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).
Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing
(844) 494-0190 (domestic) and (508) 637-5580 (international) using the
conference ID# 5196202. The conference call can also be accessed live on
the Investor Relations section of the Pulse Biosciences website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market
its proprietary CellFX™ System utilizing the Company’s proprietary
Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform technology. The Company’s CellFX
System provides a novel, precise, non-thermal cellular treatment
technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact
cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue.
This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell
structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane that initiates a
cascade of events within the cell resulting in regulated cell death. The
novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System mechanism of action
has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple
medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned
commercial application. Beyond dermatology, NPS has demonstrated an
ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines in
pre-clinical studies. The Company believes its NPS platform technology
may play a future role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment
that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be
found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse
Stimulation (NPS) are for investigational use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005787/en/