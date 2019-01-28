Pulse Biosciences : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System today announced that the Company will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 operational highlights and financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Pulse Biosciences management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 494-0190 (domestic) and (508) 637-5580 (international) using the conference ID# 5196202. The conference call can also be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Pulse Biosciences website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System utilizing the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform technology. The Company’s CellFX System provides a novel, precise, non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane that initiates a cascade of events within the cell resulting in regulated cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System mechanism of action has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application. Beyond dermatology, NPS has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines in pre-clinical studies. The Company believes its NPS platform technology may play a future role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) are for investigational use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005787/en/