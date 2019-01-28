Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pulse Biosciences Inc    PLSE

PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC (PLSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Biosciences : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 08:57pm EST

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System today announced that the Company will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 operational highlights and financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Pulse Biosciences management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 494-0190 (domestic) and (508) 637-5580 (international) using the conference ID# 5196202. The conference call can also be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Pulse Biosciences website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel medical therapy company bringing to market its proprietary CellFX™ System utilizing the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) platform technology. The Company’s CellFX System provides a novel, precise, non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue. This unique mechanism of action disrupts the functions of internal cell structures while maintaining the outer cell membrane that initiates a cascade of events within the cell resulting in regulated cell death. The novel characteristics of the Company’s CellFX System mechanism of action has the potential to significantly benefit patients across multiple medical applications, including dermatology, the Company’s first planned commercial application. Beyond dermatology, NPS has demonstrated an ability to induce immunogenic cell death in several cancer cell lines in pre-clinical studies. The Company believes its NPS platform technology may play a future role in immuno-oncology as a focal tumor treatment that can initiate an adaptive immune response. More information can be found at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

CAUTION: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) are for investigational use only.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
08:57pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational High..
BU
01/17PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Event..
AQ
01/17PULSE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES TWO APPO : Promotion of Edward Ebbers and Addition o..
BU
01/15PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
01/07PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Positive Clinical Results of Its Nano-Pulse Stimul..
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Announces Closing of Its $45 Million Rights Offering
BU
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2018PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Announces Oversubscription, Pricing and Preliminary Re..
BU
More news
Chart PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Pulse Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Darrin R. Uecker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Duggan Chairman
Edison Manuel Vice President-Operations
Brian B. Dow CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & SVP-Administration
Richard Nuccitelli Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC10.82%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.65%96 981
DANAHER CORPORATION3.11%74 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL7.54%58 818
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION5.97%51 823
ILLUMINA-2.02%43 200
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.