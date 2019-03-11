Pulse Oil Corp. : Announces Spud of 1st Well of the Bigoray Drilling Program

CALGARY, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pulse Oil Corp. ("Pulse" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PUL and PUL.WT) is happy to announce that the Company has spudded the first of two new wells within Pulse's Bigoray assets (PUL 100% W.I.).

The drilling of each well is expected to take approximately 18 days and Pulse will drill back to back from an existing well site which will become the site of Pulse's central EOR facility. If the wells are successful as anticipated, Pulse expects completion and infrastructure to be completed to allow for new production to flow in late April or early May 2019.

About Pulse Oil Corp.

Pulse is a debt-free, Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is methodically, safely, yet aggressively making progress to increase production and reserves in the Queenstown and Bigoray acreages it holds 100% interests in. In addition, Pulse is advancing its Bigoray EOR program and new drilling efforts in Queenstown. Pulse owns 100% interests in the Bigoray area of Alberta, which includes two Nisku oil Pinnacle Reefs as well as 100% interests in producing assets. Pulse is moving forward to grow production and execute an Enhanced Oil Recovery project to unlock significant value for shareholders through control of approximately 65 net sections of land across the Mannville, Cardium, Pekisko/Shunda, Nisku and Duvernay Shale trends in Western Canada. Pulse will also continue to focus on acquiring affordable, small to medium sized proven oil and gas assets with significant upside. The Company plans to achieve further growth through low-risk, technically diligent drilling within its Queenstown assets, infrastructure ownership and reserve growth utilizing proven enhanced oil recovery techniques and implementation of technology.

SOURCE Pulse Oil Corp.