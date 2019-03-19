Georgia Power :, PulteGroup announce new smart home technology partners, construction progress for Atlanta's first Smart Neighborhood™

ATLANTA, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta's first Smart Neighborhood™, a development of Georgia Power and PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), is announcing four new project partners as well as progress on the neighborhood's construction with the insulation and sheetrock going in over the next few weeks. Delta, ecobee, LG Chem and Vivint are joining PulteGroup's Altus at the Quarter development, located in Atlanta's Upper West Side.

"We know that today's customers want more options over how and when they use their energy. That's why, at Georgia Power, we work to provide innovative energy solutions for our customers through projects like the Smart Neighborhood," said Pedro Cherry, executive vice president of customer service and operations for Georgia Power. "We're excited that our newest partners share in that passion for providing customers with smart technology to more efficiently manage their energy needs."

"At PulteGroup, we're always working to integrate new technologies that can deliver creative energy solutions for our homeowners," said Will Cutler, Georgia division president for PulteGroup. "In addition to the superior energy efficiency of each unit, the use of individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage are yet another way our partnership with Georgia Power translates into lasting benefits for homeowners and the environment."

New participating smart home technology partners include:

Delta Electronics – Delta is devoted to systematically developing new high-efficiency and energy-saving products and technologies. Delta's platform will enable the LG Chem battery energy storage system by forecasting and scheduling operations to automate energy bill savings.

ecobee – ecobee smart thermostats will ensure Smart Neighborhood residents are comfortable in their homes. With room sensors, homeowners can manage hot or cold spots, and with built-in Amazon Alexa Voice Service, homeowners can even ask it to order groceries or read the news.

LG Chem – LG Chem Energy Storage System stores electric energy for later consumption. These systems provide optimal energy storage solutions for the users of the state-of-the-art energy storage system with a long lifespan and top-notch quality. The in-home battery energy storage system will give Smart Neighborhood homeowners additional peace of mind with a reliable and safe source of backup power.

Vivint – Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and 24/7 customer support. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.4 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

These partnerships are examples of Georgia Power and PulteGroup's commitment to serving customers through sustainable, energy efficient solutions. The first 46 townhomes developed at Altus at the Quarter will be a part of the Georgia Power Smart Neighborhood and will feature the Hutton floor plan featuring 2,349+ sq. ft., four-story townhomes with three to four bedrooms and a two-car garage. The community is located at the intersection of Marietta Blvd. and Bolton Drive. Development is underway with the model grand opening scheduled for summer 2019.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand.

