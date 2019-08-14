PulteGroup : A Day at the Beach for PulteGroup's Northeast Corridor Division



Thanks to PulteGroup's Northeast Corridor Division, there are 1,193 fewer pieces of debris on Sandy Hook beach, located at the north end of the Jersey Shore in Middletown, NJ. Nineteen of the division's employees participated in a recent beach clean-up on behalf of Clean Ocean Action, an organization dedicated to cleaning up and protecting the shores along the New Jersey and New York coasts. About 80 percent of the trash collected was plastic products, mainly discarded plastic cups and lids. Thanks to the division's Culture Club for organizing the event and the employees who helped save the shore.

