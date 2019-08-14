Log in
PulteGroup : A Day at the Beach for PulteGroup's Northeast Corridor Division

08/14/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

Thanks to PulteGroup's Northeast Corridor Division, there are 1,193 fewer pieces of debris on Sandy Hook beach, located at the north end of the Jersey Shore in Middletown, NJ. Nineteen of the division's employees participated in a recent beach clean-up on behalf of Clean Ocean Action, an organization dedicated to cleaning up and protecting the shores along the New Jersey and New York coasts. About 80 percent of the trash collected was plastic products, mainly discarded plastic cups and lids. Thanks to the division's Culture Club for organizing the event and the employees who helped save the shore.

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 19:16:03 UTC
