PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable
October 3, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on
September 18, 2018.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of
America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in
approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand
portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes,
and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is one of the
industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of
multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand.
PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with
innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make
lives better.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to www.pultegroupinc.com;
www.pulte.com;
www.centex.com;
www.delwebb.com;
www.divosta.com
and www.jwhomes.com.
Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006008/en/