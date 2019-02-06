PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share payable
April 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on
March 15, 2019.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in
Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies
with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country.
Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb,
DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is
one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs
of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand.
PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with
innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make
lives better.
