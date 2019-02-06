Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PulteGroup    PHM

PULTEGROUP (PHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/06 04:00:00 pm
26.505 USD   -3.09%
05:16pPULTEGROUP : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
BU
01/29PULTEGROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29PULTEGROUP : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:16pm EST

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share payable April 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to www.pultegroupinc.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com and www.jwhomes.com.
Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULTEGROUP
05:16pPULTEGROUP : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
BU
01/31PULTEGROUP IN : MI/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
01/29PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01/29PULTEGROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29PULTEGROUP : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
01/24PULTEGROUP : Expands Offerings of Affordably Priced Homes in North Carolina
BU
01/23PULTEGROUP : Hunterdon Creekside Named One of Best New Active Adult Communities ..
BU
01/04PULTEGROUP : Del Webb Wilmington Part of the RiverLights Master-Planned Communit..
PU
01/03PULTEGROUP : South Florida Division Brings Workforce Housing to West Palm Beach ..
PU
01/03PULTEGROUP : Centex Celebrates Grand Opening of Katy Crossing January 12
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 827 M
EBIT 2019 1 309 M
Net income 2019 881 M
Debt 2019 1 548 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 8,47
P/E ratio 2020 8,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 7 580 M
Chart PULTEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Harmon D. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP5.23%7 580
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.44%20 895
D.R. HORTON10.65%14 321
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.09%10 274
PERSIMMON26.06%10 005
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD10.10%7 725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.