PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

02/06/2020 | 09:51am EST

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable April 3, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.americanwesthomes.com and www.jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.


© Business Wire 2020
