PulteGroup : Bolingbrook's First Active Adult Community Sets Grand Opening Celebration

0
02/14/2019 | 12:32pm EST

Join Mayor Roger Claar at Feb. 23 Ribbon-Cutting and Tour the Model Home

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2019
- Pulte Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its newest active adult community in the greater Chicago area, Liberty Green, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a professionally decorated model home, on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Liberty Green reflects an innovative offering of age-restricted communities in close-in locations that appeal to still-working empty nesters and retirees alike. Situated adjacent to the Bolingbrook Golf club, the community provides a low-maintenance lifestyle that is unique to the Bolingbrook area and will be attractive to today's baby boomers.
'Pulte is excited to bring this new active adult development to Bolingbrook,' said Rob Getz, vice president of land acquisition for Pulte Homes in Illinois. 'We are expanding our community and product offerings to better serve the diverse interests and life stages of today's baby boomers. As boomers continue to work longer, the goal is to provide more options like Liberty Green, a community with easy access to recreational facilities that is located close to your job, family and social interests.'
The Liberty Green community will have 155 single-family ranch homes, offering three home designs each with an optional second floor. Some homesites will back to the golf course, and the community will have direct golf cart access points near the 16th green.

Residents will have a social membership to the Bolingbrook Golf Club included in their homeowners association fees when they purchase at Liberty Green. This membership provides access to all amenities including the 76,000 square foot clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant, fitness center and meeting rooms. In addition, a community Lifestyle Director will help plan events, activities and form clubs for Liberty Green residents.

Interested buyers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting celebration, with special guest the Honorable Roger Claar, Mayor of Bolingbrook, and enjoy refreshments. The decorated Abbeyville ranch model will be open for tours; it features an open concept home design, showcasing the optional 3-car garage, sun room, and second floor with bedroom and bath.

Liberty Green is located at 2041 Samantha Joy Lane, Bolingbrook, IL 60490. For more information call (888) 246-5331 or go to www.pulte.com/liberty-green.
About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested™ home designs with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.
# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 17:31:05 UTC
