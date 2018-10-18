PulteGroup : Centex Begins Construction on Forbes Crossing in Houston

HOUSTON, October 18, 2018
-Centex is holding a special groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of construction of its newest South Houston community, Forbes Crossing. The event will take place on Thursday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the north entrance of the community off East Orem Dr., west of Telephone Rd. Upon completion, the community will consist of 514 one- and two-story single-family homes on 142 acres. Buyers will have 12 floor plans to choose from, with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-car garages. Ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,600 square feet, the home designs emphasize open-concept living that's perfect for entertaining and family living and include options like game rooms and flex spaces, so families can customize their home to suit their needs. Pricing starts in the high $100s. 'We know how eager many young couples and families are to live near the city but are unable to find homes that fit within their budgets. Forbes Crossing presents a great opportunity for these buyers by offering affordable housing within Houston city limits,' said Lindy Oliva, president of PulteGroup's Houston division. The community will feature green spaces throughout, with walking trails, soccer and baseball fields for families to enjoy. Situated near major thoroughfares like Beltway 8, Highway 288, and I-45, daily commutes are convenient and easy, and Hobby Airport is just 5 miles away. Popular retail and dining can be found at nearby shopping centers Shadow Creek Market Place, Pearland Town Center and Silverlake Village, and everyday necessities like grocery stores are just a short drive away. For more information, visit www.centex.com/forbescrossing
Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers and retirees put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com.
