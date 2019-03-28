Log in
PulteGroup : Centex Celebrates Grand Opening of Murfreesboro's Pebble Creek Saturday, March 30

0
03/28/2019
New Community Offers Affordability and Spacious Floorplans, Plus Rutherford County Schools

NASHVILLE, March 26, 2019 - Centex Homes is introducing its first community in Murfreesboro in over eight years with the grand opening March 30 of Pebble Creek, a community of one and two-story single family home designs offering ample space and value for today's families, with access to the highly regarded Rutherford County Schools. Prospective buyers are invited to visit the community and tour the professionally decorated Aspire model.
 
'We are excited to bring these new home designs to Murfreesboro,' said Chad Ramsey, Nashville vice president of sales for Centex. 'The Pebble Creek community is ideally situated in beautiful Rutherford County, an increasingly popular location known for its highly ranked schools. The community offers larger floor plans at a price we think families will appreciate, giving them the ability to create spaces and options that fit their everyday living needs.'
 
Pebble Creek features five brand new one and two-story home designs, ranging in size from 1,900 to over 2,900 square feet, with two to five bedrooms, three to four bathrooms and all with two-car garages. With flexible layouts, open plan spaces and customizable loft areas, Pebble Creek offers spacious floorplans to meet the needs of every buyer. Pricing starts from $265,990.  

The community will also offer PulteGroup's Smart Home technology options which give homeowners the ability to seamlessly control their lights, thermostat, security systems, appliances and more with just the touch of their cell phone or through devices such as Alexa.
 
Pebble Creek is located at 2538 Sandstone Circle, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. For more information, call 888-249-2945 or contact Martha.Heath@pulte.com.
 
About Centex
Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers and retirees put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com.
 
###
 

Click to Download

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:25:03 UTC
