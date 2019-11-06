Log in
PULTEGROUP

(PHM)

PULTEGROUP

(PHM)
PulteGroup : Centex Homes Grand Opens Davis Ranch in Northwest San Antonio

11/06/2019 | 09:05am EST
New Community Offers Affordable New Home Construction from the $200s
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 6, 2019 - Centex Homes announces the grand opening of Davis Ranch, a community of one- and two-story single family home designs offering ample space and value, with access to the highly regarded Northside Independent School District. Prospective buyers are invited to visit the community and tour the professionally decorated Hewitt model.

'Davis Ranch offers buyers an exceptional value in a highly sought-after northwest San Antonio location with a superior school system,' said Shawn Seaberg, division president of Centex Homes in San Antonio. 'The open living and consumer-inspired floor plans will especially appeal to growing families and give them the ability to create personalized spaces that fit their everyday living needs.'

Davis Ranch features seven home designs with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-car garages. Open floor plans include kitchen pantries, walk-in laundry rooms and spacious owner's suites. Homes range from 1,408 to 2,601-plus square feet and showcase Hill Country-inspired exteriors. Prices start in the low $200s.

The community includes an on-site pool and cabana, playground and park. Located just off Galm Road less than three miles from Loop 1604 in northwest San Antonio, Davis Ranch offers convenient access to Lackland Air Force Base and Westover Hills employers. The community is also close to the area's most popular shopping and dining destinations including Alamo Ranch and the Shops at La Cantera.

Davis Ranch is located at 10219 Cactus Hills, San Antonio, Texas 78254. For more information visit https://www.centex.com/homes/texas/san-antonio/san-antonio/davis-ranch-210332 or contact Delaney Alford at 210-741-9783 or delaney.alford@PulteGroup.com.

About Centex

Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com.
# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 14:04:04 UTC
