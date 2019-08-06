PulteGroup : Del Webb at Trinity Falls Celebrates Model Park Ribbon-Cutting

McKINNEY, TX, Aug. 6, 2019
- Del Webb at Trinity Falls
marked the unveiling of six professionally decorated model homes with a ribbon-cutting event August 1. The Dallas Del Webb team hosted local community leaders in celebrating the model park opening for this highly anticipated active adult community.
With an expected September grand opening,
this newest Del Webb 55+ community in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is now open for sales on a limited release basis, with sold out releases the past three months. When complete the community will include 537 single-family, ranch style homes.
The six new decorated model homes range in size from almost 1,306 to 2,605 square feet, with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-car garages. The Summerwood model is the first model of this plan in the Dallas area, and at 1,922 square feet it embraces open concept living with its spacious gathering area and island kitchen. In total, Del Webb at Trinity Falls offers 10 different home designs with sales prices starting from the $240s.
'We are excited to open the doors of Del Webb at Trinity Falls to the McKinney community, and to welcome prospective buyers to tour our signature Del Webb Inspired Designs
,' said Josh Cook, Dallas General Sales Manager. 'The new model park showcases the livability and flexibility of our Del Webb floor plans, along with the popular design options that are important to today's baby boomers.'
Residents will enjoy private access to Del Webb's amenity center, including a resort-style pool, state of the art fitness center, bocce and pickle ball courts, and extensive walking trails, scheduled to open in late spring 2020. Del Webb residents will also be able to take advantage of amenities offered within the larger Trinity Falls master-plan development, including direct access to the 350-acre B.B. Owen Park, located along the east fork of the Trinity River. It features 12-foot wide hiking and bike trails, disc golf, an amphitheater, two lakes, and a dog park.
Del Webb at Trinity Falls is located at 901 Cormorant Drive, McKinney, Texas. Starting August 2 the six new models are open and available to tour 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information call (888) 672-8179 or visit www.delwebb.com/del-webb-at-trinity-falls
.About Del Webb
Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com
.