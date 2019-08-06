Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PulteGroup    PHM

PULTEGROUP

(PHM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PulteGroup : Del Webb at Trinity Falls Celebrates Model Park Ribbon-Cutting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:40am EDT
Six Model Homes Showcase Livability and Flexibility in Home Design

McKINNEY, TX, Aug. 6, 2019 - Del Webb at Trinity Falls marked the unveiling of six professionally decorated model homes with a ribbon-cutting event August 1. The Dallas Del Webb team hosted local community leaders in celebrating the model park opening for this highly anticipated active adult community.

With an expected September grand opening, this newest Del Webb 55+ community in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is now open for sales on a limited release basis, with sold out releases the past three months. When complete the community will include 537 single-family, ranch style homes.

The six new decorated model homes range in size from almost 1,306 to 2,605 square feet, with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-car garages. The Summerwood model is the first model of this plan in the Dallas area, and at 1,922 square feet it embraces open concept living with its spacious gathering area and island kitchen. In total, Del Webb at Trinity Falls offers 10 different home designs with sales prices starting from the $240s.

'We are excited to open the doors of Del Webb at Trinity Falls to the McKinney community, and to welcome prospective buyers to tour our signature Del Webb Inspired Designs,' said Josh Cook, Dallas General Sales Manager. 'The new model park showcases the livability and flexibility of our Del Webb floor plans, along with the popular design options that are important to today's baby boomers.'

Residents will enjoy private access to Del Webb's amenity center, including a resort-style pool, state of the art fitness center, bocce and pickle ball courts, and extensive walking trails, scheduled to open in late spring 2020. Del Webb residents will also be able to take advantage of amenities offered within the larger Trinity Falls master-plan development, including direct access to the 350-acre B.B. Owen Park, located along the east fork of the Trinity River. It features 12-foot wide hiking and bike trails, disc golf, an amphitheater, two lakes, and a dog park.

Del Webb at Trinity Falls is located at 901 Cormorant Drive, McKinney, Texas. Starting August 2 the six new models are open and available to tour 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information call (888) 672-8179 or visit www.delwebb.com/del-webb-at-trinity-falls.

About Del Webb
Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

Click to Download

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULTEGROUP
09:40aPULTEGROUP : Del Webb at Trinity Falls Celebrates Model Park Ribbon-Cutting
PU
08/05PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
08/05PULTEGROUP : School's (Not) Out for Summer!
PU
07/30D.R. Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins
RE
07/25PULTEGROUP : and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta
BU
07/23PULTEGROUP IN : MI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/18PULTEGROUP : Pulte Homes Bringing One-Level Living to Woodbury in November
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 934 M
EBIT 2019 1 188 M
Net income 2019 942 M
Debt 2019 1 520 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,11x
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 8 531 M
Chart PULTEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,42  $
Last Close Price 31,11  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Harmon D. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP19.70%8 531
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-12.92%18 670
D.R. HORTON32.52%16 986
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD13.26%11 632
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS35.18%7 727
PERSIMMON-1.24%7 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group