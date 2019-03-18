PulteGroup : Expands Within Greater Louisville Market With Centex and Pulte Homes Communities

(model pictured at left) Now open and offering 24 single-family one and two-story homes, this small enclave community is perfect for first-time buyers looking for a convenient location and plenty of living space. Featuring a variety of open floor plans ranging from 1,489 - 2,606 sq. ft., with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths, plus flex spaces, this new Centex community is selling from the $210s. Just minutes to amenities along Bardstown Road, Ferndale Place is located inside the I-265 loop for easy commuting.