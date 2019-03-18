PulteGroup : Expands Within Greater Louisville Market With Centex and Pulte Homes Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 18, 2019 -
PulteGroup, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, is making significant investments to capture diverse buyer groups as it looks to expand its market share in Greater Louisville. 'The Louisville market continues to see healthy activity in homebuying,' says Scott Mairn, president for PulteGroup's Louisville Division. 'As Louisville and its suburbs continue to enjoy solid job growth, we see an opportunity to deliver consumer inspired homes and communities to meet the growing demand. Our group of brands allows us to understand diverse consumer groups who are looking for different types of housing, and to deliver best-in-class homes and consumer experience tailored specifically to a buyer's life stage and lifestyle.' Serving first-time buyers, the new Centex community Ferndale Place is now open in South Louisville. For move-up and empty nest buyers, Pulte Homes' first community in Simpsonville, Fairways at Cardinal Club, will debut this summer. Finally, the Pulte Homes conservation community Creek View Estates in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood is adding 45 new homesites that will begin selling this fall. 'These three communities expand our presence in popular areas surrounding Louisville where we believe family buyers, millennials and empty-nesters want to live, with desirable school systems and easy access to everyday conveniences and commuting corridors,' added Mairn.
Ferndale Place
Fairways at Cardinal Club
(model pictured at left) Now open and offering 24 single-family one and two-story homes, this small enclave community is perfect for first-time buyers looking for a convenient location and plenty of living space. Featuring a variety of open floor plans ranging from 1,489 - 2,606 sq. ft., with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths, plus flex spaces, this new Centex community is selling from the $210s. Just minutes to amenities along Bardstown Road, Ferndale Place is located inside the I-265 loop for easy commuting.
Opening this Summer, Pulte Homes' first community in Simpsonville offers a unique location on the University of Louisville golf course. With community amenities including a clubhouse with dining facilities, pool and state-of-the-art practice facility, the community's 36 homesites offer sought after golf course living. Buyers can choose from one story ranch or two-story home designs with masonry exteriors, basements and side-load garages. Four spacious floor plans include three to six bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, ranging from 2,372 - 2,858 sq. ft. Pricing starts from the high $200s.Creek View Estates
Celebrating its success, Creek View Estates in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood will open an additional 45 wooded homesites this Fall. With fewer than 10 homesites remaining, this beautiful conservation community with abundant greenspace will continue to offer four open floorplans featuring two-story gathering rooms, ranging from 2,372 - 2,873 sq. ft., with 3-6 bedrooms, 2.5-5.5 baths, and masonry fronts. The Linwood plan(pictured above) in particular offers a unique multi-level layout.About Centex
Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com
.About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com
.About PulteGroup, Inc.
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better. For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroupinc.com
; www.pulte.com
; www.centex.com
; www.delwebb.com
; www.divosta.com
and www.jwhomes.com
. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews
