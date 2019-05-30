Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PulteGroup    PHM

PULTEGROUP

(PHM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PulteGroup : Hidden Valley by Centex Homes Now Open in Fuquay-Varina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:54pm EDT
Community Offers Affordable New Home Construction from the $230s

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2019 -Centex Homes has opened its first Raleigh-area community in several years with the debut of Hidden Valley, a neighborhood of affordable single family homes offering ample space and value in Fuquay-Varina.

'Hidden Valley has received a wonderful reception in Fuquay-Varina,' said David Carrier, Raleigh division president for PulteGroup. 'Our recent grand opening drew over 100 prospects and residents, giving us the opportunity to showcase the community and unveil three new model homes. We believe the combination of affordability, a variety of low maintenance home designs, and the planned amenities will appeal to growing families and empty nesters alike who are looking for new home construction in this increasingly popular area.'

Situated on the site of a former golf course, the community's attractive topography will be the site of 501 homes at completion. Hidden Valley features 13 new one and two-story home designs with Low Country elevations, ranging in size from 1,655 to 2,955+ square feet, with 2-5 bedrooms, 2-4 baths and 2-car garages featuring flexible layouts and open living spaces.

In a first for PulteGroup in the Raleigh market, Centex has introduced cutting-edge virtual reality gaming technology at Hidden Valley, providing homebuyers a fully immersive view of the features and design options for the popular Compton model in the Summit collection of 2-story homes.

'The VR gaming system technology introduced here allows buyers to interact with the home in a way unlike any before,' said Carrier. 'With the enhanced capabilities of this new technology, they are able to virtually 'walk' through the plan and view a variety of design options to truly experience the home. It's a more engaging and fun way to interact with a home design than a static video tour, and allows us to bring to life what their future home will look like.'

In addition to the variety of consumer-inspired home designs, residents will enjoy the robust amenities planned for Hidden Valley, including a pool, clubhouse, multiple pocket parks, dog park and fitness center. For commuters, the community provides excellent accessibility to Raleigh and residents will enjoy the numerous shopping and dining options in Fuquay-Varina and beyond.

Hidden Valley is located at 7824 S. NC 55 Hwy, Fuquay-Varina, N.C. For more information, call 888-406-3016, email Renee.Magee@pultegroup.com or visithttps://www.centex.com/homes/north-carolina/raleigh/fuquay-varina/hidden-valley-210133. Pricing is from the $230s.

About Centex
Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers and retirees put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com.

###

Click to Download

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 18:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULTEGROUP
02:54pPULTEGROUP : Hidden Valley by Centex Homes Now Open in Fuquay-Varina
PU
05/29PULTEGROUP : Mustang Trails by Centex Homes Now Open in Missouri City
PU
05/23PULTEGROUP : Have Del Webb Residents Found the Fountain of Youth?
PU
05/17PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16PULTEGROUP : Commences Tender Offer For Up To $300 Million Principal Amount of I..
BU
05/16PULTEGROUP : Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization a..
BU
05/15PULTEGROUP : Del Webb's Sun City Peachtree Stars Alongside Diane Keaton in Lates..
PU
05/13PULTEGROUP : Built to Honor Program and Operation Finally Home and Surprise Vete..
PU
05/10PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/09PULTEGROUP : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 002 M
EBIT 2019 1 360 M
Net income 2019 920 M
Debt 2019 1 535 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,32
P/E ratio 2020 8,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 8 663 M
Chart PULTEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 31,6 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Harmon D. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP20.28%8 663
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.51%20 284
D.R. HORTON25.45%16 226
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD11.74%11 134
PERSIMMON1.55%7 886
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS21.95%7 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About