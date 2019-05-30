PulteGroup : Hidden Valley by Centex Homes Now Open in Fuquay-Varina

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2019 -Centex Homes
has opened its first Raleigh-area community in several years with the debut of Hidden Valley, a neighborhood of affordable single family homes offering ample space and value in Fuquay-Varina.
'Hidden Valley has received a wonderful reception in Fuquay-Varina,' said David Carrier, Raleigh division president for PulteGroup. 'Our recent grand opening drew over 100 prospects and residents, giving us the opportunity to showcase the community and unveil three new model homes. We believe the combination of affordability, a variety of low maintenance home designs, and the planned amenities will appeal to growing families and empty nesters alike who are looking for new home construction in this increasingly popular area.'
Situated on the site of a former golf course, the community's attractive topography will be the site of 501 homes at completion. Hidden Valley features 13 new one and two-story home designs with Low Country elevations, ranging in size from 1,655 to 2,955+ square feet, with 2-5 bedrooms, 2-4 baths and 2-car garages featuring flexible layouts and open living spaces.
In a first for PulteGroup in the Raleigh market, Centex has introduced cutting-edge virtual reality gaming technology at Hidden Valley, providing homebuyers a fully immersive view of the features and design options for the popular Compton
model in the Summit
collection of 2-story homes.
'The VR gaming system technology introduced here allows buyers to interact with the home in a way unlike any before,' said Carrier. 'With the enhanced capabilities of this new technology, they are able to virtually 'walk' through the plan and view a variety of design options to truly experience the home. It's a more engaging and fun way to interact with a home design than a static video tour, and allows us to bring to life what their future home will look like.'
In addition to the variety of consumer-inspired home designs, residents will enjoy the robust amenities planned for Hidden Valley, including a pool, clubhouse, multiple pocket parks, dog park and fitness center. For commuters, the community provides excellent accessibility to Raleigh and residents will enjoy the numerous shopping and dining options in Fuquay-Varina and beyond.
Hidden Valley is located at 7824 S. NC 55 Hwy, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
For more information, call 888-406-3016, email Renee.Magee@pultegroup.com or visithttps://www.centex.com/homes/north-carolina/raleigh/fuquay-varina/hidden-valley-210133
. Pricing is from the $230s.About Centex
Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers and retirees put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process.
