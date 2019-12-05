PulteGroup : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 9% to $0.12 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to approve a 9% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per common share. The increase is effective with the Company’s next dividend which is payable January 3, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2019.

“Inclusive of today’s announced increase, PulteGroup has raised its quarterly dividend by 33% in just the past 12 months,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “Materially increasing our dividend reflects the strength of our operating and financial results and clearly aligns with the Company’s efforts to build long-term value for PulteGroup shareholders.”

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

