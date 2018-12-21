Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PulteGroup    PHM

PULTEGROUP (PHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PulteGroup : Michigan Division Named Developer of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:25pm CET
PulteGroup's Michigan Division was recently named Developer of the Year for 2018 by the Homebuilders Association of Southeastern Michigan. Brandon Jones, Michigan division president, accepted the award at the group's annual awards ceremony in December.

The division currently is selling in 26 communities, with 6 more in the development stage. These numbers are just part of the over 700,000 total homes that PulteGroup has delivered nationwide since Bill Pulte founded the company in Detroit in 1950.

Brandon praised the talent and dedication of the entire Pulte team for its role in winning the association's top honor. 'Our employees work extremely hard to create dream homes in beautiful communities throughout southeast Michigan, and we're thrilled to be recognized by the HBA for our success this past year.'

That teamwork and success was also reflected in the Michigan Division's being honored by the Detroit Free Press with a Top Workplaces Award in 2017. 'The fact that this recognition was based on feedback directly from our employees speaks volumes about the culture and community of our workplace,' said Brandon. 'That contributes to our ability to attract and retain the top talent in Michigan.'

With Bill Pulte's passing in March 2018, the award took on special significance for the Michigan team. 'I was privileged to have met Bill several times when he would come into the office in his later years, telling me he had an idea he wanted to share with me,' said Brandon. 'Those 'ideas' of his were always innovative and reflected his passion for new home construction. The company was built on his legacy. A lot of us have benefited from the work he did throughout his career, especially the people who live and thrive in the thousands of Pulte Homes that have been built in Michigan over the past 60+ years.'

#####

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULTEGROUP
03:25pPULTEGROUP : Michigan Division Named Developer of the Year
PU
12/20PULTEGROUP : Del Webb Bringing Its Famed Resort Style Living to Fuquay-Varina
BU
12/19PULTEGROUP : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Sc..
BU
12/18PULTEGROUP : Adds Curt Hathaway and Fred Matrulli to Charlotte Leadership Team
PU
12/17PULTEGROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/12PULTEGROUP : Named HIVE 50 Innovator for Atlanta's First Smart Neighborhood
PU
12/06PULTEGROUP : Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend 22% to $0.11 Per Share
BU
12/04Toll Brothers orders slump for first time in more than four years
RE
11/15PULTEGROUP : Built to Honor Program Awards Mortgage-Free Home to Purple Heart Re..
PU
11/13PULTEGROUP : Del Webb Communities Top the List of Best New Active Adult Communit..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 100 M
EBIT 2018 1 533 M
Net income 2018 1 097 M
Debt 2018 2 312 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 6,72
P/E ratio 2019 6,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 7 246 M
Chart PULTEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Harmon D. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP-22.41%7 246
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-19.90%21 057
D.R. HORTON-31.35%13 192
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-21.28%10 063
PERSIMMON-30.75%7 588
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-26.28%7 487
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.