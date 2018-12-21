PulteGroup : Michigan Division Named Developer of the Year

PulteGroup's Michigan Division was recently named Developer of the Year for 2018 by the Homebuilders Association of Southeastern Michigan. Brandon Jones, Michigan division president, accepted the award at the group's annual awards ceremony in December.

The division currently is selling in 26 communities, with 6 more in the development stage. These numbers are just part of the over 700,000 total homes that PulteGroup has delivered nationwide since Bill Pulte founded the company in Detroit in 1950.

Brandon praised the talent and dedication of the entire Pulte team for its role in winning the association's top honor. 'Our employees work extremely hard to create dream homes in beautiful communities throughout southeast Michigan, and we're thrilled to be recognized by the HBA for our success this past year.'

That teamwork and success was also reflected in the Michigan Division's being honored by the Detroit Free Press with a Top Workplaces Award in 2017. 'The fact that this recognition was based on feedback directly from our employees speaks volumes about the culture and community of our workplace,' said Brandon. 'That contributes to our ability to attract and retain the top talent in Michigan.'

With Bill Pulte's passing in March 2018, the award took on special significance for the Michigan team. 'I was privileged to have met Bill several times when he would come into the office in his later years, telling me he had an idea he wanted to share with me,' said Brandon. 'Those 'ideas' of his were always innovative and reflected his passion for new home construction. The company was built on his legacy. A lot of us have benefited from the work he did throughout his career, especially the people who live and thrive in the thousands of Pulte Homes that have been built in Michigan over the past 60+ years.'

