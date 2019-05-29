PulteGroup : Mustang Trails by Centex Homes Now Open in Missouri City

Affordable New Home Construction from the $180s

HOUSTON, May 29, 2019 - Centex Homes has opened its latest community of new homes under $200,000 in Missouri City with the debut of Mustang Trails, a conveniently located neighborhood of detached, single family homes located close to major commuting corridors.



The community offers seven one and two-story affordable home designs starting at $186,990. Centex plans to build 227 consumer-inspired homes ranging in size from just over 1,400 square feet to more than 2,600 square feet, with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths and 2-car garages featuring flexible layouts and open living spaces.



A professionally decorated model home, the Granville, is now open. It features a first floor owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet, plus 3 additional bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a game room, encompassing 2,481 square feet.



'Mustang Trails adds to our portfolio of affordable new home communities in the Missouri City area, said Dean Luce, Houston division vice president of sales for Centex. 'The flexible, value-oriented floorplans will appeal to growing families, giving them the ability to create unique and personalized spaces that fit their everyday living needs.'



The neighborhood includes an on-site park and is a short drive to everyday shopping and restaurant options. For commuters, Mustang Trails provides residents with excellent accessibility and numerous

commuting options with its location between Highway 90 to the west and Beltway 8 to the north, the Fort Bend Toll Rd. to the east and Highway 6 to the southwest.



Mustang Trails is located at 1837 Cartwright, Missouri City, TX 77489. For more information, call 866- 877-4941 or visit www.centex.com/mustang-trails.



About Centex

Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers and retirees put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com.

