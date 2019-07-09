Log in
PULTEGROUP    PHM

PULTEGROUP

(PHM)
PulteGroup : New Affordable Home Designs Introduced at Del Webb® The Woodlands®

07/09/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Nation's Leading 55+ Builder offers new floor plan collection at community north of Houston


HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 - Del Webb® The Woodlands® is adding three new consumer-inspired home designs at its active adult community north of Houston, giving prospective buyers additional choices of affordable, detached single-family ranch homes starting from the mid-$200s.

'Del Webb® is focused on designing homes that meet the form and function needs of today's baby boomers,' said Dean Luce, vice president of sales for Del Webb's® Houston division. 'The introduction of these three new, low-maintenance floor plans at The Woodlands® provide tremendous value for buyers, with the features that are important to how they live today.'

The three new designs in the Garden Series, Taft Street, Steel Creek and Noir Coast, offer single-story living ranging from 1,263 to 1,428 square feet with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2-car garages. The open concept floor plans feature plenty of room for entertaining, with options that allow buyers to configure spaces based upon their lifestyles.

These three new floorplans join the active adult community's seven existing home designs in two home collections, ranging from 1,710 to 3,792 square feet, giving prospective buyers a wide range of design choices and price points for their new home.

'Active adult buyers today have high expectations, and we believe Del Webb® The Woodlands® offers the range of home designs, the extensive amenities, and the unmatched facilitated lifestyle to allow them to live life to the fullest,' said Luce.

Del Webb® The Woodlands® offers baby boomers the combination of lifestyle and location in Houston's prestigious north corridor. The community is planned for 550 single family homes on 200 acres with expansive open and natural areas integrated into the community. Located just five miles off Interstate 45 on FM 1488, Del Webb® The Woodlands® has convenient access to medical facilities, major transportation corridors, abundant retail, entertainment centers and employment hubs.

Six fully furnished model homes are open daily starting on July 13 with the Garden Series Grand Opening Event. For more information call 866-210-6878.

About Del Webb®
Del Webb® is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Del Webb® is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb® builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb®, visit www.delwebb.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 16:17:03 UTC
