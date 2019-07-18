Log in
PULTEGROUP    PHM

PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Bringing One-Level Living to Woodbury in November

07/18/2019 | 03:20pm EDT
Interested Buyers Can Join the VIP List Now

ST. PAUL, MINN., July 18, 2019 - Pulte Homes is bringing one-level villas to the eastern suburbs for the first time when Oak Hill opens in Woodbury later this year. Interested homebuyers are urged to join the VIP list now in order to get the latest information in time for the community's November grand opening.

'We are excited to introduce these popular home designs to St. Paul-area buyers, building on the success we've had with this product in the western suburbs' said Jamie Tharp, Minnesota division president for Pulte Homes. 'Oak Hill's low-maintenance villas are a great option for those looking to downsize or for smaller families. With a convenient Woodbury location, plus the fact that lawn maintenance and snow removal are taken care of, residents will have even more time to enjoy all that their Pulte Life-Tested® home designs and the surrounding community offer.'

Oak Hill, located close to Hargis Parkway and Bailey Road, is comprised of 78 single-level homes on 45 acres. Most homesites will have scenic views overlooking wetlands, natural ponds or open spaces. Seventeen acres of preserved woodlands will remain along the southern border of the community. With high walkability scores, the easy access to retail, trails and parks will appeal to all ages.

Four single family home designs will be offered, with spacious, open concept one-level layouts and options to fit the daily living and entertaining needs of today's homebuyer. Floor plans include 2-4 bedrooms and 2-3 bathrooms, ranging from 1,683+ to 1,953+ square feet, plus 2-3 car garages. Pricing starts from the mid-$300s.

All homes will include PulteGroup's Smart Home technology, allowing homeowners to choose options which give them the ability to seamlessly control their lights, thermostat, security systems, appliances and more with just the touch of their cell phone or the sound of their voice. Pulte homes are ready to connect with seamless WiFi reliability and increased bandwidth, thanks to built-in access points and direct wiring throughout the home. Built-in wiring and assured connectivity from anywhere in the home allows access to a full array of customizable home automation technologies and features designed to run a smarter home.

To join the VIP list go to www.pulte.oak-hill to fill out the Request Info form, or contact Mailee Vang at 952-260-4971 or mailee.vang@pultegroup.com, and be ready for the grand opening of this brand new low-maintenance, Woodbury community later this year.

About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested™ home designs with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

# # #

Click to Download

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 19:19:04 UTC
