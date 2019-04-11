Log in
PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Two New Columbus Area Communities

0
04/11/2019 | 03:03pm EDT
Builder introduces new, upscale home designs in popular suburban locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio - April 11, 2019 - With two new communities grand opening this month in the Dublin and Powell markets, Pulte Homes is introducing a new product line of upscale ranch and 1-1/2 story new home designs that are a first for the Columbus market.

Thoughtfully designed inside and out, the new product line includes four distinctive Life Tested ® floor plans featuring sophisticated, spacious flow-through layouts with first floor owner's suites and expansive kitchen islands.  Offering plenty of room to entertain, the four designs range from 2,400 to over 3,400 sq. ft. with 2-5 bedrooms, 2.5-5.5 baths and 2-3 car garages. Both developments will offer optional lawn care and snow removal.

Buyers can also choose from a variety of Pulte Smart Home options that provide the flexibility to make their homes as smart as they want them to be, from the basic prewired and ready for anything to a full suite of automation that really brings their home to life.    the flexibility to make their homes as smart as their home to life.

'We're excited for the opportunity to showcase our new home designs in Powell and Dublin,' said Robyn Crawford, Ohio vice president of sales for Pulte Homes. 'These four new ranch and 1-½ story homes fill the need and demand for first floor living. Additionally, they offer flexibility and a level of personalization our customers have been waiting for.'

Dublin's Autumn Rose Woods opens Saturday, April 13th, offering buyers the opportunity to tour the professionally decorated Lyon model (pictured above). The community is comprised of 72 homesites in a location less than a mile from US-33, offering easy access to I-270 and employment corridors. The community is close to everyday conveniences like groceries, restaurants and shopping, as well as the historic downtown Dublin area.  For recreation, the community is near Glacier Ridge Metro Park and residents will be able to access Dublin's multi-use pathway network. Located in the Dublin school district, students will attend Dublin Jerome High School. Homes at Autumn Rose Woods start from $449,990. For more information call 888-406-2982 or email Eric.Hill@Pulte.com. 

Carpenters Mill, located in Powell, opens Saturday, April 27th, with the unveiling of the professionally decorated Bourges model. Many of the community's 60 homesites back up to woodlands or open green space, and all residents will enjoy the ponds and walking trails that interconnect to an existing path system. The community is conveniently located near the shopping, dining, and entertainment options on Sawmill Parkway, as well as the small-town charm of downtown Powell. Homes at Carpenters Mill start from $414,990. For more information call 888-817-9606 or email Samantha.Seale@Pulte.com.

About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM).  Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life.  Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail.  For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.
 
 
# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 19:02:05 UTC
