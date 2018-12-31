PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Debuts New Community in Spring Hill

Pulte Homes is introducing its latest community of single-family homes in the Nashville area, Dartford , with a model grand opening on January 5 and pre-sales currently underway. Dartford combines affordability with style for those on the go, featuring four floor plans that are brand new to Spring Hill. The two-story designs range in size from 2,521 to 2677+ square feet, with three to four bedrooms and three to 4.5 baths, and include luxury finishes like stand-alone tubs and 10-foot ceilings. The open concept designs, customizable lofts and flex spaces, and oversized owner's suites provide a multitude of living options, whether you're entertaining a crowd or relaxing in your own personal space. 'Buyers seeking affordable new home options in Spring Hill will like what they find at Dartford,' said Will Coles, president of Pulte Homes' Nashville Division. 'For those just starting out as well as empty nesters, the community's convenient location just south of Nashville, combined with Pulte's unique consumer-inspired home designs, make Dartford the perfect fit for today's buyer.'

Dartford's 84 homes will include pre-wiring for PulteGroup's new Smart Home technology options, giving homeowners the ability to seamlessly control their lights, thermostat, security systems, appliances and more with just the touch of their cell phone. As an added convenience for busy residents, lawn maintenance is included with all homes in the 20-acre community.

Dartford is close to everything the growing Spring Hill area has to offer, including The Crossings of Spring Hill Shopping center, plus specialty shops and dining along the way. With a convenient location just 30 miles south of downtown Nashville, residents will enjoy easy access to the entire metropolitan area via I-65 and I-840.

Pricing starts at $299,990. For more information, visit Dartford on-line or call 888-672-8170.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested™ home designs with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

