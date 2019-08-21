PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Debuts New Westfield Community of Wood Wind

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2019
- Pulte Homes announces the grand opening Saturday, August 24, of its newest community in Westfield, Wood Wind, located within the Wood Wind Golf Club.
With beautiful golf course views from its 82 homesites, Wood Wind offers a variety of upgraded ranch-style home designs, including lofts for additional living space, ranging from 2,023 - 2,282+ sq. ft. Residents will enjoy social memberships to the Wood Wind Golf Club, and will also have the option to join the community amenities, including a pool, at the neighboring Pulte community Bent Creek, located across Towne Road.
'Pulte Homes is excited to bring this new community to Westfield,' said Scott Mairn, Pulte Homes' Indianapolis Division President. 'The upgraded floorplans, with square footage of around 2,000 sq. feet, are perfect for empty-nesters who are looking to downsize their living space, but not their lifestyle. The beautiful golf course setting, in addition to the amenities available, make Wood Wind a great option for those looking for new construction in the Westfield area.'
The community's convenient location provides easy access to Westfield and is just six miles from the upscale shops and restaurants of Clay Terrace Mall. In addition, Wood Wind is situated within the award-winning Westfield-Washington school district, and six miles from the St. Vincent Carmel Medical Center.
Wood Wind is located at 161st
St. & Towne Rd., Westfield, Indiana 46074. For more information call 317-563-0821 or visit www.pulte.com/wood-wind
. Prices start from the mid-$200s.
