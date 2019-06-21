Log in
PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Debuts Two New Bay Area Communities

06/21/2019 | 10:35am EDT
Bella Verde and Terrene Offer Single-Family Home Designs in Popular Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, CA, June 21, 2019 - Pulte Homes announces the opening of Bella Verde and Terrene, two new communities offering single-family living in popular Brentwood. With convenient locations and highly-ranked schools, Bella Verde and Terrene will appeal to Bay Area buyers seeking more affordable lifestyles in communities with family appeal.

'We are excited to announce the opening of Bella Verde and Terrene in Brentwood, and are particularly pleased to be bringing Pulte's Life Tested Home Designs® to this sought after Bay Area location,' said Steve Kalmbach, president of Pulte Homes' Northern California Division. 'Both neighborhoods feature thoughtfully designed two-story floor plans offering ample space and value, with open, flexible living spaces that will appeal to today's active families.'

Bella Verde, located east of Brentwood Blvd. at 26 Redberry Loop, offers three two-story home designs, ranging in size from 2,045 to 2,389 square feet, with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4 bathrooms and 2 car garages. With 48 homesites, Bella Verde is located adjacent to an established neighborhood and is within walking distance of the highly ranked Brentwood Union School District. Residents have easy access to Highway 4 and Vasco Road, and to a variety of close-by shopping and dining amenities. Prices start at $519,990. For more information call 800-580-0624 or visit www.Pulte.com/BellaVerde.

Located just south of Sand Creek Rd. at 285 Bear Creek Drive, Terrene features eight two-story home designs, ranging in size from 2,217 to 3,177 square feet, with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 bathrooms and 2 car garages. With top-scoring schools and a location close to all Brentwood and the Bay Area has to offer, Terrene's community of 326 homes offers an ideal neighborhood location, with close proximity to the dining and shopping destinations on Streets of Brentwood. Prices start from $574,990. For more information call 800-803-5059 or visit www.Pulte.com/Terrene.

Buyers at Terrene and Bella Verde have the opportunity to create their own personalized home at the Pulte professional design center, and with Pulte's Build Quality Experience will enjoy a construction process that keeps them involved every step of the way. Both communities include Pulte's Smart Home technology options which give homeowners the ability to seamlessly control their lights, thermostat, security systems, appliances and more with just the touch of their cell phone or through devices such as Alexa.

Bella Verde and Terrene are open daily, with fully furnished model homes available to tour for prospective buyers.

About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.
# # #

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:34:03 UTC
