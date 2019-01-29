PulteGroup : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Adjusted Net Income of $1.11 Per Share Increased 31% Over Prior
Year Q4 Adjusted Net Income of $0.85 Per Share
Home Sale Revenues Increased 6% to $2.9 Billion
Closings Increased 1% to 6,709 Homes
Year-end Backlog of 8,722 Homes Valued at $3.8 Billion
Company Repurchased $122 Million of Common Shares During the
Quarter; Full-Year Repurchases Totaled $295 Million
Year-end Cash Balance of $1.1 Billion; Debt-to-Total Capitalization
Lowered to 38.6%
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its
fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the quarter, the Company’s
reported net income was $238 million, or $0.84 per share. Adjusted net
income for the period was $314 million, or $1.11 per share, after
excluding $85 million of pre-tax land charges and a $16 million pre-tax
Financial Services reserve adjustment.
Reported net income for the prior year fourth quarter was $77 million,
or $0.26 per share. Adjusted net income for the prior year fourth
quarter was $253 million, or $0.85 per share, after excluding a $66
million pre-tax benefit associated with insurance related adjustments, a
$57 million pre-tax charge relating to land adjustments, and $181
million of income tax charges relating to the revaluation of the
Company’s deferred tax assets.
“PulteGroup’s fourth quarter results complete an outstanding year in
which we dramatically increased top and bottom line financial results,
while achieving key operating performance metrics consistent with our
stated business strategies,” said Ryan Marshall, President and CEO of
PulteGroup. “We ended the year with $1.1 billion of cash after investing
$2.6 billion to support the ongoing success of the business and
returning almost $400 million to shareholders in 2018.”
“The Company delivered strong financial results, but market conditions
grew more challenging as 2018 progressed, with homebuying demand
softening in response to affordability challenges and general market
uncertainty,” added Marshall. “While continued strength in the economy,
jobs and consumer confidence supports maintaining a positive long-term
view on housing demand, we maintain our disciplined approach to the
business that we believe will help us to better navigate today’s more
volatile market conditions.”
Fourth Quarter Results
Home sale revenues for the fourth quarter increased 6% over the prior
year to $2.9 billion. Higher revenues for the period reflect a 5%, or
$20,000, increase in average sales price to $430,000, in combination
with a 1% increase in closings to 6,709 homes.
The Company’s reported home sale gross margin for the fourth quarter was
21.5%. The Company’s fourth quarter adjusted home sale gross margin,
which excludes $67 million of pre-tax land charges, was 23.8%. Prior
year reported and adjusted gross margins were 21.6% and 23.8%,
respectively.
For the fourth quarter, the Company’s reported SG&A expense was $292
million, or 10.1% of home sale revenues. Prior year fourth quarter
reported SG&A expense of $202 million, or 7.4% of home sale revenues,
included a $66 million pre-tax benefit from an insurance-related
adjustment. Exclusive of this insurance benefit, prior year adjusted
SG&A expense was $268 million, or 9.8% of home sale revenues.
Net new orders for the quarter totaled 4,267, which is a decrease of 11%
from the prior year. The value of net new orders was $1.8 billion,
compared with $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth
quarter, the Company operated out of 815 communities which is an
increase of 3% over the fourth quarter of 2017.
At the end of the quarter, the Company’s backlog of sold houses totaled
8,722 homes with a value of $3.8 billion. The comparable prior year
backlog totals were 8,996 homes with a value of $4.0 billion. The
average price of homes in backlog was essentially unchanged at $440,000.
Fourth quarter Financial Services pre-tax income was $5 million compared
with $23 million in the prior year. Lower pre-tax income for the period
was driven primarily by a $16 million pre-tax charge associated with a
reserve adjustment taken in the period, as well as more competitive
operating conditions which continue to impact overall profitability.
Reflective of the more competitive market, mortgage capture rate was
77%, down from 81% in the prior year.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 5.1 million common shares
for $122 million, or an average price of $24.13 per share. For the year,
the Company repurchased a total of 10.9 million common shares, or 4% of
its outstanding shares, for $295 million, or an average price of $27.00
per share.
At year end, the Company had $1.1 billion of cash and a debt-to-total
capitalization of 39%, which is down from 42% at the end of 2017.
A conference call discussing PulteGroup’s fourth quarter 2018 results is
scheduled for Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup’s
corporate website at www.pultegroupinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” These
statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other
factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or
opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to
serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by,
these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that
they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature
and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other
expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words “believe,”
“expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “may,”
“can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions
identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any
impairment charge and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating
and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of
management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which
we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may
affect our business in the future.
Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things:
interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing;
competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability
and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding
operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to
the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our
land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and
cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses;
shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth
initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation
directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry
or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending
industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase
requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the
interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws,
including, but not limited to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which could have
a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred
tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our
local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer
confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in
general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to
generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our
capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist
acts and other acts of war; and other factors of national, regional and
global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and
competitive nature. See PulteGroup’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other public filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a further discussion
of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses.
PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in
PulteGroup’s expectations.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of
America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in
approximately 44 markets throughout the country. Through its brand
portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and
John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is one of the
industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of
multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand.
PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with
innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make
lives better.
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:
Deferred income tax expense
362,777
422,307
Land-related charges
99,447
191,913
Depreciation and amortization
49,429
50,998
Share-based compensation expense
28,290
33,683
Other, net
(3,613
)
(1,789
)
Increase (decrease) in cash due to:
Inventories
(50,362
)
(569,030
)
Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale
107,330
(33,009
)
Other assets
(64,174
)
55,099
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(101,403
)
65,684
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,449,744
663,077
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(59,039
)
(32,051
)
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
(1,000
)
(23,037
)
Other investing activities, net
18,097
4,846
Net cash used in investing activities
(41,942
)
(50,242
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs
(8,164
)
—
Repayments of debt
(82,775
)
(134,747
)
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
1,566,000
2,720,000
Repayments under revolving credit facility
(1,566,000
)
(2,720,000
)
Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net
(89,393
)
106,183
Stock option exercises
6,555
27,720
Share repurchases
(302,473
)
(916,323
)
Dividends paid
(104,020
)
(112,748
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(580,270
)
(1,029,915
)
Net increase (decrease)
827,532
(417,080
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
306,168
723,248
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,133,700
$
306,168
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid (capitalized), net
$
557
$
(942
)
Income taxes paid, net
$
89,204
$
14,875
PulteGroup, Inc.
Segment Data
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
HOMEBUILDING:
Home sale revenues
$
2,884,557
$
2,717,031
$
9,818,445
$
8,323,984
Land sale and other revenues
59,534
21,693
164,504
61,542
Total Homebuilding revenues
2,944,091
2,738,724
9,982,949
8,385,526
Home sale cost of revenues
(2,264,704
)
(2,128,931
)
(7,540,937
)
(6,461,152
)
Land sale cost of revenues
(54,769
)
(18,500
)
(126,560
)
(134,449
)
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(292,318
)
(201,607
)
(1,012,023
)
(891,581
)
Other expense, net
(7,362
)
(4,178
)
(14,625
)
(33,012
)
Income before income taxes
$
324,938
$
385,508
$
1,288,804
$
865,332
FINANCIAL SERVICES:
Income before income taxes
$
4,553
$
23,259
$
58,736
$
73,496
CONSOLIDATED:
Income before income taxes
$
329,491
$
408,767
$
1,347,540
$
938,828
PulteGroup, Inc.
Segment Data, continued
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Home sale revenues
$
2,884,557
$
2,717,031
$
9,818,445
$
8,323,984
Closings - units
Northeast
556
489
1,558
1,335
Southeast
1,123
1,137
4,220
3,888
Florida
1,509
1,222
4,771
3,861
Midwest
1,063
1,120
3,716
3,696
Texas
1,193
1,298
4,212
4,107
West
1,265
1,366
4,630
4,165
6,709
6,632
23,107
21,052
Average selling price
$
430
$
410
$
425
$
395
Net new orders - units
Northeast
265
357
1,516
1,460
Southeast
814
919
4,114
4,233
Florida
1,018
1,000
4,982
4,121
Midwest
651
757
3,631
3,876
Texas
767
840
4,278
4,121
West
752
932
4,312
4,815
4,267
4,805
22,833
22,626
Net new orders - dollars
$
1,809,352
$
2,030,223
$
9,675,529
$
9,361,534
December 31,
2018
2017
Unit backlog
Northeast
470
512
Southeast
1,610
1,716
Florida
1,889
1,678
Midwest
1,402
1,487
Texas
1,492
1,426
West
1,859
2,177
8,722
8,996
Dollars in backlog
$
3,836,147
$
3,979,064
PulteGroup, Inc.
Segment Data, continued
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS:
Origination volume
4,145
4,521
14,464
14,152
Origination principal
$
1,286,154
$
1,348,933
$
4,456,360
$
4,127,084
Capture rate
76.8
%
80.6
%
76.2
%
79.9
%
Supplemental Data
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest in inventory, beginning of period
$
242,787
$
222,545
$
226,611
$
186,097
Interest capitalized
42,335
45,771
172,809
181,719
Interest expensed
(57,627
)
(41,705
)
(171,925
)
(141,205
)
Interest in inventory, end of period
$
227,495
$
226,611
$
227,495
$
226,611
PulteGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures (Unaudited)
This report contains information about our operating results reflecting
certain adjustments, including adjustments to cost of revenues, selling
general, and administrative expenses, income before income taxes, income
tax expense, net income, diluted earnings per share, and operating
margin. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under
the SEC’s rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as
a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures as measures of
our profitability. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides
investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the
comparability of financial information presented and comparing our
profitability to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although
other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information,
the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods
used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these
measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to
those of such other companies.
The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP
financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management
believes to be most directly comparable ($000’s omitted):
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Results of Operations
Classification
2018
2017
Net income, as reported
$
237,649
$
77,415
Adjustments to income before income taxes:
Land impairments
Home sale cost of revenues
66,911
57,466
Net realizable value adjustments - land held for sale
Land sale cost of revenues
8,968
*
Write-offs of pre-acquisition costs
Other income (expense)
9,595
*
Insurance reserve adjustments
SG&A
*
(66,009
)
Financial Services reserve adjustments
Financial Services expense
16,224
—
Income tax effect of the above items
Income tax expense
(25,719
)
3,110
Net tax charges
Income tax expense
*
180,761
Adjusted net income
$
313,628
$
252,743
EPS (diluted), as reported
$
0.84
$
0.26
Adjusted EPS (diluted)
$
1.11
$
0.85
*Item not meaningful for the period presented
Other Reconciliations
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Home sale revenues
$
2,884,557
$
2,717,031
Gross margin, as reported
$
619,853
21.5
%
$
588,100
21.6
%
Land impairments
66,911
2.3
%
57,466
2.1
%
Adjusted gross margin
$
686,764
23.8
%
$
645,566
23.8
%
SG&A, as reported
292,318
10.1
%
$
201,607
7.4
%
Insurance reserve adjustments
*
*
66,009
2.4
%
Adjusted SG&A
$
292,318
10.1
%
$
267,616
9.8
%
Operating margin, as reported**
11.4
%
14.2
%
Adjusted operating margin***
13.7
%
13.9
%
*Item not meaningful for the period presented
**Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A divided by
home sale revenues
***Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted gross margin
less adjusted SG&A divided by home sale revenues