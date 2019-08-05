PulteGroup : School's (Not) Out for Summer!





PulteGroup's Georgia Division went back to school this summer - all for a great cause. The team took on a volunteer project on behalf of Mashburn Elementary, one of the schools zoned for Pulte's new North Cove community. Their assignment: making the outdoor area a more productive and pleasant learning environment for students and teachers alike.



Our volunteer team painted window trim and doors, built picnic tables and benches, and added new landscaping. The team also installed a weather station and planters for students to use in their STEM-related learning.



All of this was accomplished in just two days, thanks to the efforts of 23 employee volunteers, along with help from local trade partners MTScapes and Andersen Painters.



This year, the Georgia team established an 18-member Culture Committee to increase engagement across the division and focus on community outreach. With at least two more volunteer opportunities planned for 2019, they've already earned an A+ for making summer school a big success!

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:49:02 UTC