PULTEGROUP

(PHM)
PulteGroup : Tower Oaks Opens in Prime Montgomery County Location

10/30/2019 | 03:32pm EDT
Upscale Development Features Collection of Single-Family Homes and One-Level Condos
ROCKVILLE, MD, October 30, 2019 - Demand has been high among homebuyers wanting the latest upscale living in Montgomery County. With 18 VIP sales, Pulte Homes is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Tower Oaks which includes an impressive collection of Pulte's luxury single-family homes and 1-level elevator condominiums in a desirable Rockville location.

Tower Oaks features 128 low-maintenance, 1-level condominiums and 30 single-family homes from Pulte Homes, one of the nation's largest homebuilders. Pulte's Life Tested® home designs include spacious, 2-bedroom and 2-bath elevator condominiums, ranging from 1,274 to 1,658 square feet, and priced from the low $500s. Additionally, Tower Oaks will offer a new collection of luxury single-family home designs, featuring 4-5 bedrooms and 4.5-5.5 bathrooms. The single-family homes start at 4,621 square feet, which include a finished basement and a 2-car garage, and have optional elevators, sunrooms, and outdoor living. Pricing starts at $1.2 million for the single-family homes.

At the center of the 41-acre development, residents will enjoy the community gathering spot, The Core, featuring an impressive array of amenities including swimming pool, fire-pits, kids play area and coffee bar. Tower Oaks will also include townhomes from local homebuilder EYA.

'Tower Oaks offers buyers an exciting opportunity to live in a prime Montgomery County location, with a wide variety of sophisticated home designs and features that will appeal to those seeking the latest in modern luxury living,' said Jarod Blaney, Mid-Atlantic division president for Pulte Homes. 'Combined with the planned state-of-the-art amenities, the community will appeal to buyers seeking upscale living in an exclusive location.'

Tower Oaks is in a convenient location, less than a mile from I-270 and one-quarter mile from Wooton Parkway. Closeby is upscale Park Potomac, Pike & Rose, as well as a wide array of popular shopping and dining destinations. For more information on Tower Oaks, visit www.PulteHomes/TowerOaks.

About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.
# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 19:31:03 UTC
