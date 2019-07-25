Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PulteGroup    PHM

PULTEGROUP

(PHM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 04:00:15 pm
31.835 USD   +3.03%
03:26pPULTEGROUP : and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta
BU
07/23PULTEGROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PulteGroup : and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

Industry Leaders Debut New Cutting-Edge Community at Altus at the Quarter

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) and Georgia Power announced the grand opening of Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ at Pulte’s Altus at the Quarter development. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at the community, located in the city’s popular westside, in celebration of the partnership and model home opening.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005792/en/

Pictured (from left to right): Carmen Chubb (City of Atlanta), Moe Khaleel (Oak Ridge National Laboratory), Alex Fitzsimmons (U.S. Department of Energy), Latanza Adjei (Georgia Power), Commissioner Bubba McDonald (Georgia Public Service Commission), Paul Bowers (Georgia Power), Ryan Marshall (PulteGroup). (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured (from left to right): Carmen Chubb (City of Atlanta), Moe Khaleel (Oak Ridge National Laboratory), Alex Fitzsimmons (U.S. Department of Energy), Latanza Adjei (Georgia Power), Commissioner Bubba McDonald (Georgia Public Service Commission), Paul Bowers (Georgia Power), Ryan Marshall (PulteGroup). (Photo: Business Wire)

Integrating customer-centric smart home technology and innovative energy-efficient systems into luxury high-quality homes on a community-wide scale, the Smart Neighborhood is the first of its kind in the Atlanta market. Comprised of 46 enhanced townhomes, each unit is outfitted with PulteGroup’s latest Smart Home offering that allows homeowners to seamlessly control their lights, thermostat, security systems, garage door, appliances and more with just the sound of their voice or the touch of their phone.

With a focus on sustainable living, homes at Altus at the Quarter incorporate enhanced energy-efficient building features including improved insulation, advanced heating and cooling systems, LED lighting and higher efficiency electric heat pump water heaters. Each home will be served by Georgia Power with energy supplemented by individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage.

“In developing Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood, we are further demonstrating our commitment to product innovation and sustainable building practices,” said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. “This partnership with Georgia Power provides us with a unique opportunity to introduce innovative solutions that create lasting benefits for homeowners and the environment.”

This initiative will provide an opportunity to analyze long-term performance data and assess the effectiveness of emerging energy technologies and materials. The Smart Neighborhood’s home energy optimization platform will intelligently schedule each home’s major appliances, in coordination with solar and batteries, to minimize cost while optimizing the comfort of each homeowner. Additionally, data analysis and final reports for the project will allow homeowners to see their energy usage.

“The Smart Neighborhood will allow Georgia Power to continue to be at the forefront in offering innovative solutions that help our customers more efficiently manage their energy usage,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO for Georgia Power. “The research, insights and learnings we receive from these homes will help us better understand the interactions between rooftop solar, in-home battery storage, energy efficiency measures and our electric grid – maximizing the value of renewable energy and shaping how we grow our smart home offerings for customers.”

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company, which emphasizes the importance of robust research and development (R&D) to better serve customers. The Smart Neighborhood initiative, including separate projects with Georgia Power and its sister operating company Alabama Power, reflects Southern Company’s 50-year commitment to R&D to benefit 9 million customers in the United States.

Now selling, Altus at the Quarter features four home designs ranging from 2,092+ sq. ft. to 2,700+ sq. ft. with 2-3 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Residents will enjoy private access to a large central park, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and several pocket parks perfect for their four-legged friends. Conveniently located near a wide array of high-end shopping, dining and entertainment options, the community is just minutes away from popular neighborhoods, including Midtown, Atlantic Station, Buckhead, The Perimeter and Downtown.

Altus at the Quarter is located at 2108 Bolton Dr. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For more information, call (678) 839-9652 or visit https://www.pulte.com/homes/georgia/atlanta/atlanta/altus-at-the-quarter-209947.

About PulteGroup, Inc.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and American West, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PULTEGROUP
03:26pPULTEGROUP : and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta
BU
07/23PULTEGROUP IN : MI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23PULTEGROUP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/18PULTEGROUP : Pulte Homes Bringing One-Level Living to Woodbury in November
PU
07/18PULTEGROUP : Del Webb Announces First New Las Vegas Community in Over a Decade
BU
07/11PULTEGROUP : Pulte Homes Holds Groundbreaking Event for New Plymouth Townhome Co..
PU
07/09PULTEGROUP : New Affordable Home Designs Introduced at Del Webb® The Woodlands®
PU
07/09PULTEGROUP : Officially Certified as a Great Place to Work
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 934 M
EBIT 2019 1 188 M
Net income 2019 942 M
Debt 2019 1 520 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,05x
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 8 473 M
Chart PULTEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,15  $
Last Close Price 30,90  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Harmon D. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP18.08%8 473
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.90%19 191
D.R. HORTON26.66%16 382
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD19.70%12 052
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS41.27%8 299
PERSIMMON6.99%8 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group