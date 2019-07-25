PulteGroup : and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta

Industry Leaders Debut New Cutting-Edge Community at Altus at the Quarter

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) and Georgia Power announced the grand opening of Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ at Pulte’s Altus at the Quarter development. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at the community, located in the city’s popular westside, in celebration of the partnership and model home opening.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005792/en/

Pictured (from left to right): Carmen Chubb (City of Atlanta), Moe Khaleel (Oak Ridge National Laboratory), Alex Fitzsimmons (U.S. Department of Energy), Latanza Adjei (Georgia Power), Commissioner Bubba McDonald (Georgia Public Service Commission), Paul Bowers (Georgia Power), Ryan Marshall (PulteGroup). (Photo: Business Wire)

Integrating customer-centric smart home technology and innovative energy-efficient systems into luxury high-quality homes on a community-wide scale, the Smart Neighborhood is the first of its kind in the Atlanta market. Comprised of 46 enhanced townhomes, each unit is outfitted with PulteGroup’s latest Smart Home offering that allows homeowners to seamlessly control their lights, thermostat, security systems, garage door, appliances and more with just the sound of their voice or the touch of their phone.

With a focus on sustainable living, homes at Altus at the Quarter incorporate enhanced energy-efficient building features including improved insulation, advanced heating and cooling systems, LED lighting and higher efficiency electric heat pump water heaters. Each home will be served by Georgia Power with energy supplemented by individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage.

“In developing Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood, we are further demonstrating our commitment to product innovation and sustainable building practices,” said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. “This partnership with Georgia Power provides us with a unique opportunity to introduce innovative solutions that create lasting benefits for homeowners and the environment.”

This initiative will provide an opportunity to analyze long-term performance data and assess the effectiveness of emerging energy technologies and materials. The Smart Neighborhood’s home energy optimization platform will intelligently schedule each home’s major appliances, in coordination with solar and batteries, to minimize cost while optimizing the comfort of each homeowner. Additionally, data analysis and final reports for the project will allow homeowners to see their energy usage.

“The Smart Neighborhood will allow Georgia Power to continue to be at the forefront in offering innovative solutions that help our customers more efficiently manage their energy usage,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO for Georgia Power. “The research, insights and learnings we receive from these homes will help us better understand the interactions between rooftop solar, in-home battery storage, energy efficiency measures and our electric grid – maximizing the value of renewable energy and shaping how we grow our smart home offerings for customers.”

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company, which emphasizes the importance of robust research and development (R&D) to better serve customers. The Smart Neighborhood initiative, including separate projects with Georgia Power and its sister operating company Alabama Power, reflects Southern Company’s 50-year commitment to R&D to benefit 9 million customers in the United States.

Now selling, Altus at the Quarter features four home designs ranging from 2,092+ sq. ft. to 2,700+ sq. ft. with 2-3 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Residents will enjoy private access to a large central park, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and several pocket parks perfect for their four-legged friends. Conveniently located near a wide array of high-end shopping, dining and entertainment options, the community is just minutes away from popular neighborhoods, including Midtown, Atlantic Station, Buckhead, The Perimeter and Downtown.

Altus at the Quarter is located at 2108 Bolton Dr. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For more information, call (678) 839-9652 or visit https://www.pulte.com/homes/georgia/atlanta/atlanta/altus-at-the-quarter-209947.

About PulteGroup, Inc.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and American West, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005792/en/