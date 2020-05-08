Log in
PULTEGROUP, INC.

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

05/08/2020

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable July 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.americanwesthomes.com and www.jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 428 M
EBIT 2020 1 067 M
Net income 2020 817 M
Debt 2020 731 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 7 556 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 29,73  $
Last Close Price 28,18  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
John James Chadwick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.-27.37%7 556
D.R. HORTON, INC.-10.60%17 144
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.1.66%16 531
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.19%11 479
PERSIMMON-15.32%8 950
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-28.90%6 628
