PUMA : Establishes New North American Headquarters

'We're excited to bring together our talented North American employees in Somerville, a diverse, vibrant city that reflects our values and culture, and will allow us to retain and recruit the best talent across our front and back-end operations,' said Bob Philion, President and CEO of PUMA North America. 'This new headquarters will allow us to better collaborate, foster diversity of thought, creativity and innovation, and have fun while doing it.'



The new headquarters, located at 455 Grand Union Blvd., in Somerville, provides the company with five floors of office space totaling 150,000 square feet. PUMA intends to have approximately 550 positions at the location once the move is complete, representing a more than 20 percent growth of its workforce. There will also be a 19,000-square-foot roof deck, complete with a recreational area and basketball court. The facility provides employees access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, an on-location kids room, ample bike storage and a 2,300-square-foot balcony. The new space is steps away from the MBTA Orange Line Assembly Square stop and provides employees easy access to Assembly Row's abundant dining, shopping and health and wellness benefits. PUMA has operated a retail location at Assembly Row since 2014.