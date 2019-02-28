Log in
PUMA

(PUM)
PUMA SE: PUMA and City Football Group sign global long-term strategic partnership

02/28/2019
DGAP-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision
PUMA SE: PUMA and City Football Group sign global long-term strategic partnership

28.02.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA and City Football Group sign global long-term strategic partnership 
 
Sports brand to equip Manchester City, one of the world's leading clubs, plus an additional four City Football Group Clubs
 
Herzogenaurach/ Manchester, 28 February 2019 - Sports company PUMA and City Football Group have signed a global long-term partnership, which will see PUMA supply the reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as sister clubs in Australia, Spain, Uruguay and China.
 
Starting in July 2019, PUMA will be the official partner of Manchester City FC, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Club Atlético Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu FC, supplying all representative teams including men's, women's and youth football.
 
"PUMA's partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done - both in scope and ambition," said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA. "We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new standards, on and off the field. We look forward to building the most innovative partnership in football by redefining the sports partnership model both on and off the pitch. We want to maximise on-field performance as well as football culture, in areas such as music, gaming and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team."
 
"This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City Football Group," said Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Group. "Our relationship with PUMA, covering five City Football Group clubs across four continents, will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale whilst being locally relevant and authentic for fans around the world. PUMA share our vision for challenging expectations, and we are looking forward to what we believe will be a ground-breaking partnership." 
 
This PUMA and City Football Group partnership is shaped by shared values of authenticity and innovation, and a genuine love for beautiful football. These values will drive the partnership to change the game beyond the pitch, pioneering new ways to push forward the clubs' communities, teams, and football whilst also bringing fans together at both local and global levels. 
 
PUMA and Manchester City are already linked via several player partnerships, including Caroline Weir, Pauline Bremer and Nikita Parris in the Women's Team in addition to men's club captain Vincent Kompany, midfielder David Silva and striker Sergio Agüero, who famously scored in the last seconds of City's final game of the 2011/2012 season to clinch the first of three league titles for the club in the modern era.
 
 
Media Contact:
 
Kerstin Neuber - Senior Head of Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2984 - kerstin.neuber@puma.com
 
Stephanie Toman - Head of Marketing Communications - City Football Group - +447736 464316 - stephanie.toman@cityfootball.com

28.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA Way 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 2246
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782091  28.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
