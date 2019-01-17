PUMA : and Maybelline New York Up the Makeup Game with...

Partnering with the biggest makeup brand in the world to create a unique, unexpected and versatile makeup collection was a no-brainer. PUMA is always striving to merge fashion and sport and this collaboration achieves that goal. 'This collection is truly the representation of the point where the gym meets the runway, a goal we strive for in everything we do for our female consumers,' said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA. 'We believe that this first ever collaboration will allow the PUMA Woman to move seamlessly from the gym to the street and provide her with the tools to look and feel her best.'

'PUMA and Maybelline are synonymous with on-trend, high-performance products,' said Leonardo Chavez, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. 'Maybelline's collaboration with PUMA makes innovative, street style-inspired makeup accessible to consumers worldwide to complement their always-on, demanding lifestyles.'

The PUMA x Maybelline Collection instore and online availability varies by market. Visit your local Maybelline.com for more information.

To get pictures and the Press Release, download the Media Kit below.