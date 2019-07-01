Log in
PUMA : first Manchester City kits pay tribute to Manchester's...

07/01/2019

'We want to bring Manchester City and PUMA's brand initiatives together when and wherever we can, and that means going beyond the pitch, into wider areas of football culture such as gaming, community, fashion and music. That's how we can really impact football fans of all ages and demographics.'

This approach inspired last night's official kit launch event, headlined by local musician and City fan Bugzy Malone, which was held at Manchester's Mayfield Depot, and showcased how music will be integral to the partnership. Bugzy Malone, alongside Sergio Agüero, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Pep Guardiola, also feature in the launch film.

PUMA and Manchester City also launch a full range of Stadium, Teamwear and Fanwear, showcasing design and product innovation in performance and style collections. Home and Away jerseys and all products are available on PUMA.com, ManCity.com and in stores around the world, including the City Store at the Etihad Stadium which has undergone an extensive refurbishment, from 8AM UK time on Monday 1 July.

For pictures and the Press Release download the Media Kit below.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:27:08 UTC
