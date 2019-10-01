Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Puma    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA

(PUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PUMA : returns to the pool with new swimwear collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:53am EDT

Swimsuits, rash guards, bikinis, board shorts, trunks and many other items in a wide range of different colors and styles: PUMA's swimwear collection will have something for everybody at an attractive price point.

'With this collection, we celebrate the urban pool, which comes in all shapes and sizes,' said Jutta Brenneisen, Head of Product at PUMA subsidiary stichd. 'Like the tide, style preferences are constantly changing in swimwear and we believe that we have created a collection to meet the needs of our fashion-conscious consumers.'

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUMA
03:53aPUMA : returns to the pool with new swimwear collection
PU
09/25No tariff fears for Nike after online success
RE
09/25KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
RE
09/25KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
RE
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/19PUMA : from forest trails to city streets - puma remasters...
PU
09/18PUMA : from the sea to the street
PU
09/16PUMA : Fans of NBA could feel impact of China trade wars
AQ
09/11Europe orders urgent Airbus helicopter checks after Norway crash
RE
09/06PUMA : Antoine Griezmann Co-Designs a Football Boot to celebrate...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 341 M
EBIT 2019 437 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 321 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 41,1x
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 10 616 M
Chart PUMA
Duration : Period :
Puma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 63,63  €
Last Close Price 71,25  €
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA66.28%11 575
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED72.93%22 341
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-13.51%4 408
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION15.17%4 256
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 770
ALPARGATAS S.A.90.22%3 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group