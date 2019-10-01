PUMA : returns to the pool with new swimwear collection

Swimsuits, rash guards, bikinis, board shorts, trunks and many other items in a wide range of different colors and styles: PUMA's swimwear collection will have something for everybody at an attractive price point.

'With this collection, we celebrate the urban pool, which comes in all shapes and sizes,' said Jutta Brenneisen, Head of Product at PUMA subsidiary stichd. 'Like the tide, style preferences are constantly changing in swimwear and we believe that we have created a collection to meet the needs of our fashion-conscious consumers.'

