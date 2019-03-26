Log in
PUMA : SELENA GOMEZ ROCKS THE NEW PUMA CALI EXOTIC

03/26/2019 | 07:25am EDT

A new evolution of the classic PUMA California, the CALI Exotic stands out with a kick-ass platform and laid back, West Coast vibes. While the upper of nubuck and leather remains true to the original, the sneakers are given an edge with its progressive rubber tooling and a stacked gum sole. Keeping it trendy and relaxed, these tonal sneakers are sure to complement any look.

The PUMA California first rose to fame on the courts but soon crossed-over cultures and quickly became a streetstyle staple. The famed court OG's low-key style with metallic and leather details and a versatile chunky sole has rocked fashion trends for decades.

Making its way into sneaker rotations worldwide, the CALI Exotic drops on PUMA.com, at PUMA stores and retailers on April 4.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 11:24:01 UTC
