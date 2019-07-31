Puma : braces for U.S.-China tariffs with extra inventory

In anticipation of U.S. tariffs, Puma has been moving production out of China to countries like Vietnam, cutting the proportion of products produced in China for the U.S. market to under 25% from more than 50% five years ago.

"Should the duties come, I am convinced prices will go up because you cannot move all production out of China," Gulden told a conference call for journalists.

