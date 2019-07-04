Puma : cara delevingne sets the stage with the new puma nova...

While the philosophy remains the same, the new NOVA takes a fresh approach on the upper, whilst still retaining the chunky sculpted tooling and slim feminine shape. Inspired by the classic 90's PUMA running silhouette, its mesh upper is complemented by a combination of suede and synthetic overlays. The multi-material play and chunky midsole allow for exciting colour blocking and contrast possibilities.

Enter the future with the new NOVA launching globally on PUMA.com, at PUMA stores and retailers from July 5.

For pictures and the Press Release download the Media Kit below.