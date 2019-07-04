Log in
PUMA

(PUM)
Puma : cara delevingne sets the stage with the new puma nova...

07/04/2019

While the philosophy remains the same, the new NOVA takes a fresh approach on the upper, whilst still retaining the chunky sculpted tooling and slim feminine shape. Inspired by the classic 90's PUMA running silhouette, its mesh upper is complemented by a combination of suede and synthetic overlays. The multi-material play and chunky midsole allow for exciting colour blocking and contrast possibilities.

Enter the future with the new NOVA launching globally on PUMA.com, at PUMA stores and retailers from July 5.

For pictures and the Press Release download the Media Kit below.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:47:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 259 M
EBIT 2019 427 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 36,4x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 9 023 M
Chart PUMA
Duration : Period :
Puma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 56,2  €
Last Close Price 60,4  €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Administrative Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin Köppel Member-Administrative Board
Thore Ohlsson Deputy Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA39.93%10 178
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%62 238
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD46.67%19 053
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP35.53%5 131
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-11.29%4 546
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 701
