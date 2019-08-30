Seeking for new solutions to maximize energy, in 2000 PUMA introduced the Inhale sneaker featuring thick soles, exaggerated contours and daring material mix. After almost two decades, remaining true to the original mission, PUMA is breathing a new life into the silhouette by reissuing it for the streets. Inspired by flare movements, with extreme curves in the upper, PUMA Inhale Flares comes dressed in the Puma White-Peacoat color scheme. Taking your breath away, PUMA Inhale Flares launches globally on PUMA.com. PUMA stores and select retailers on September 1.