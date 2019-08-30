Log in
Puma : inhale flares

08/30/2019 | 04:11am EDT

Seeking for new solutions to maximize energy, in 2000 PUMA introduced the Inhale sneaker featuring thick soles, exaggerated contours and daring material mix. After almost two decades, remaining true to the original mission, PUMA is breathing a new life into the silhouette by reissuing it for the streets. Inspired by flare movements, with extreme curves in the upper, PUMA Inhale Flares comes dressed in the Puma White-Peacoat color scheme. Taking your breath away, PUMA Inhale Flares launches globally on PUMA.com. PUMA stores and select retailers on September 1.

Puma SE published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 337 M
EBIT 2019 436 M
Net income 2019 259 M
Debt 2019 321 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 40,6x
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 10 481 M
Technical analysis trends PUMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,39  €
Last Close Price 70,10  €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Administrative Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin Köppel Member-Administrative Board
Thore Ohlsson Deputy Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA62.53%11 593
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD74.93%22 038
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-18.35%4 180
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP11.73%4 129
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 577
BATA INDIA LTD32.92%2 700
