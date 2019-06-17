Log in
Puma : "the platform goes with all outfits"

06/17/2019 | 07:24am EDT

Be true to your style: Fitting CALI Bold into your own style will make the sneakers look even better. Dresses, leggings, jeans… the platform goes with all outfits. I chose a classic black sporty dress for a day out.

• Add colors to that total look: Yes, you can never go wrong with monochrome, but these sneakers are so universal that you can even play with colors and prints. I would also pair these sneakers with summer tones and floral prints to create a casual yet playful look.

• Accessorizing never goes out of style: I like to keep it simple for my day look, but playing with accessories can give it a fun and unique twist. Perfect to wear all season long, along with those sheer socks and elevate your style.

Gear up for the sunny days ahead with the CALI Bold available on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and retailers worldwide starting June 20.

For pictures and the Press Release download the Media Kit below.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 250 M
EBIT 2019 426 M
Net income 2019 246 M
Finance 2019 331 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 33,54
P/E ratio 2020 27,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 8 401 M
Chart PUMA
Duration : Period :
Puma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 542 €
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Administrative Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin Köppel Member-Administrative Board
Thore Ohlsson Deputy Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA27.52%8 851
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD36.40%16 778
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-13.71%4 548
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP36.28%4 494
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 383
BATA INDIA LTD25.79%2 531
