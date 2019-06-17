Puma : "the platform goes with all outfits"

•Be true to your style: Fitting CALI Bold into your own style will make the sneakers look even better. Dresses, leggings, jeans… the platform goes with all outfits. I chose a classic black sporty dress for a day out.

• Add colors to that total look: Yes, you can never go wrong with monochrome, but these sneakers are so universal that you can even play with colors and prints. I would also pair these sneakers with summer tones and floral prints to create a casual yet playful look.

• Accessorizing never goes out of style: I like to keep it simple for my day look, but playing with accessories can give it a fun and unique twist. Perfect to wear all season long, along with those sheer socks and elevate your style.

Gear up for the sunny days ahead with the CALI Bold available on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and retailers worldwide starting June 20.

For pictures and the Press Release download the Media Kit below.