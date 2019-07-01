more than a socks company: stichd sets bold new course

stichd, fully owned by sports company PUMA, aims to use its new corporate identity to become a globally recognised player which builds long-term relationships with brands to expand into new business areas.

stichd has more than 500 employees and has posted double-digit growth rates every year since being taken over by PUMA.

'Over the past decade we have connected brands, retailers and consumers to create experiences that matter,' said Nina Nix, Chief Executive Officer of stichd. 'It is now time for stichd to step out of the shadows and confidently present itself as a brand in its own right.'

Nix moved to the Netherlands seven years ago when PUMA took over Dobotex, its Dutch licensee, which had been making socks for the sports company since 1997. Since then, the company built up a large portfolio of brands and expanded into new business categories, most recently swimwear.

Sports merchandising specialist Branded, founded in 2014, will also be a part of the new company stichd. Most recently, Branded signed a deal to become the exclusive trackside retailer at most Formula 1 races. Dobologic, the group's logistics arm, is the third company to be integrated into stichd.

For the picture and the Press Release download the Media Kit below.