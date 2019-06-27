Log in
puma : anthem pack football boots help players find...

06/27/2019 | 03:30am EDT

Sharing his experience, Mario Balotelli said :'Music is life. I like wearing my headphones before a big game to help me get in the zone. There are some tunes I always listen to in the car before a match.'

Highlighting the key role music plays in footballers' performance, Luis Suárez said :'Music is very important for me. I always listen to my music before a game, it helps me to focus on what I have to do on pitch.'

The PUMA FUTURE Anthem Pack will be worn on pitch by Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Marco Reus, Samuel Umtiti and Jan Oblak, while Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Ada Hegerberg, David Silva, Sergio Agüero and Axel Witsel will wear the PUMA ONE Anthem Pack.

