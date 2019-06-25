Log in
puma : commits to 35% reduction in carbon emissions...

06/25/2019 | 04:17am EDT

With a science-based target, a company ensures that it reduces greenhouse gas emissions sufficiently to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

PUMA has committed to reduce emissions from owned and operated facilities, as well as its energy needs (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 35% by 2030 compared to 2017. The company also aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions, coming from purchased goods and services, by 60% per Million € in sales between 2017 and 2030.

'Recent scientific reports have highlighted the need for urgent action, as global warming is happening at a faster pace than previously anticipated,' said Stefan Seidel, PUMA's Head of Corporate Sustainability. 'That is why PUMA wants to be a part of the solution by setting a bold path towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.'

As part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, PUMA plays a leading role in the 'Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action', which was introduced at the UN Climate Conference in Poland last year.

'We know that the fashion industry has a significant impact on the environment, but rapid growth in global apparel and footwear production shows no signs of slowing,' said Cynthia Cummis, Director of Private Sector Climate Mitigation at World Resources Institute (WRI), one of the SBTi partners. 'We need more companies in the industry to follow PUMA's lead and pursue comprehensive strategies to decarbonize and do their part to prevent catastrophic climate change.'

Today, the SBTi released new guidance that provides clarity on measuring and reducing value chain emissions in the apparel and footwear sector. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers cutting-edge resources and expert guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The Press Release can be downloaded below.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:16:02 UTC
