puma : enters multi-year partnership with porsche motorsport

PUMA will equip all 24 Porsche Works Drivers, Juniors and Young Professionals as well as all pit crews of the Porsche factory teams with the latest innovations in fireproof motorsport clothing. This comprises the works Formula E team and all factory GT racing activities. The PUMA logo will be featured on race cars and all racing clothing of the Porsche factory drivers and pit crews.

'We are proud to be partnering with Porsche Motorsport, one of the most successful racing companies with a rich tradition in motorsport,' said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA. 'PUMA's racewear is developed for the highest level of racing and we are happy to add Porsche Motorsport to our existing partnerships in F1, and other top motorsport categories.'

'PUMA has a long and successful tradition in motorsport. We are pleased to welcome PUMA as a new partner of the Porsche Motorsport Teams,' says Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. 'The innovation and creativity of PUMA, one of the world's leading sports lifestyle companies, fits in with our team and our brand.'

In addition, PUMA and its subsidiary Branded Sports Merchandising have obtained the rights to develop, sell and market a range of replica and fanwear products for Porsche Motorsport. The ranges will consist of apparel, footwear, headwear, accessories and bags aimed at the Porsche Motorsport fans and motorsport enthusiasts. PUMA and Branded are excited to bring to the fans and enthusiasts of Porsche a range of compelling fanwear and replica products.