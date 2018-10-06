Puma Rudolf Dassler Sport : launches #REFORM to drive Social Change

On October 16th, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Silent Gesture at the 1968 Olympics, Team#REFORM Captains will call on PUMA brand ambassadors and all likeminded individuals to join Team#REFORM and celebrate Tommie's achievements with the #THIRDSALUTE. The #THIRDSALUTE is a social media movement in which individuals challenge others to post an image of themselves with a raised fist, and make a donation to charities pursuing universal equality, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organization which has worked for more than 100 years to defend and promote the liberties enshrined in the United States Constitution. All donations from the #THIRDSALUTE will be matched by PUMA, up to $100,000 through December 31, 2018.

On the 16th, PUMA will also launch the 'Power Through Peace' Collection, commemorating Tommie's Silent Gesture, and featuring graphics designed by Lance Wyman, creator of the logo of the '68 Olympics. All profits from the sales of this collection will be donated to charities pursuing universal equality.

Throughout 2018/19 and beyond, PUMA will be working with #Reform Captains to launch other programs that will promote actions to further the goal of universal equality.