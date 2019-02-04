Puma Biotechnology : Announces Litigation Victory with Jury's Decision

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the class action lawsuit, Hsu vs. Puma Biotechnology, Inc., et. al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Puma and Alan H. Auerbach, Puma’s CEO and President, has concluded with a jury verdict. Plaintiffs had claimed that four statements made in connection with Defendants’ July 2014 announcement of positive top-line results from a Phase III clinical trial of its breast cancer drug, neratinib, were “false and misleading,” and led to two stock drops in 2015 when the results of the clinical trial were presented at a medical conference. The jury found in favor of Defendants entirely with respect to three of the four statements and with respect to one of the two stock drops. As to the fourth statement, the jury found liability such that certain shareholders who purchased stock between July 22, 2014 and May 13, 2015 may recover no more than $4.50 per share, which represents approximately 5% or less of the claimed damages. Defendants were represented by Andrew Clubok, Michele Johnson, Colleen Smith, and Sarah Tomkowiak of Latham & Watkins.

Mr. Auerbach said, “We are extremely pleased with the jury verdict. We are excited to return our focus to running the business, growing sales and providing our product to patients suffering from HER-2 positive breast cancer.”

